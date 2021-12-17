What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: December 17th, 2021

Although 9 new releases hit Netflix US today the majority of them are companion titles for the big new release of the day in the form of The Witcher season 2. That doesn’t mean there’s nothing else new to watch so let’s dive into what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix for December 17th, 2021.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we’ve got the new Netflix Original Norweigen thriller What Happened in Olso coming on Sunday. We’re also going to see the 2013 Josh Brolin movie Oldboy hit Netflix US tomorrow.

On the removals front, today is your last chance to watch Guest House and People Just Do Nothing. Atlas Shrugged: Part II (2012) departs on Sunday.

Now let’s get into what’s new on Netflix for weekend!

Best New Movies And TV Shows for December 17th

The Witcher (Season 2)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Director: Tomek Baginski

Cast: Henry Cavill, Anna Shaffer, Freya Allan

Writer: Lauren Schmidt

Runtime: 60 min

Naturally, The Witcher is the big new Netflix Original release of the day with the second season now streaming in full.

The second season builds on the first season in every conceivable way. In season 2, you’ll follow Ciri and Geralt who united with each other at the end of season 1 and Yennefer who has been captured.

Alongside the release of the main series, Netflix added a bunch of companion pieces including:

The Witcher Season One Recap: From the Beginning

The Witcher: Fireplace

The Witcher Bestiary Season 1, Part 1

The Witcher Bestiary Season 1, Part 2

The Characters of the Continent

Making The Witcher: Season 2

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 6)

Genre: Animation, Action, Crime

Cast: Tyler Posey, Charlet Takahashi Chung, Jorge Diaz

Writer: Bret Haaland, Tim Hedrick

Runtime: 23 min

It’s been an odd trek for Fast & Furious’s animated adventure on Netflix. While reviews started off poorly, the show has really gained momentum over the months with today marking the release of the sixth and as we now know, final season.

Here’s what you can expect:

“In the epic final season, the Spy Racers meet their match in a mysterious villain who always seems to be one step ahead!”

Decoupled (Season 1)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Raaj Vishwakarma, Dilnaz Irani, Atul Kumar

Writer: Manu Joseph

Runtime: 28 mins

Originating out of India is this new comedy series that follows a misanthropic writer and his startup-founder wife who are juggling their impending divorce with the absurdities and annoyances of life in their affluent world.

Early user reviews have been strong for this new comedy-drama so perhaps Decoupled can buck Netflix’s rather underwhelming Hindi TV slate with this one. Let’s wait and see.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for December 17th

6 New Movies Added Today

Kadaseela Biriyani (2021) – TV-MA – Tamil – A studious teen who wants a simple life is conned by his violent older brothers into joining their grandiose plan to avenge their murdered father.

– TV-MA – Tamil – A studious teen who wants a simple life is conned by his violent older brothers into joining their grandiose plan to avenge their murdered father. Making The Witcher: Season 2 (2021) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Explore the secrets and lore of “The Witcher” Season 2 — from new monsters and locales to Geralt’s redesigned armor — in this behind-the-scenes look.

– TV-14 – English – Explore the secrets and lore of “The Witcher” Season 2 — from new monsters and locales to Geralt’s redesigned armor — in this behind-the-scenes look. The Characters of the Continent (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – With the cast and creator as your guides, explore the world of Elves, Dwarves, Mages and Witchers with behind-the-scenes footage, interviews and more.

– TV-MA – English – With the cast and creator as your guides, explore the world of Elves, Dwarves, Mages and Witchers with behind-the-scenes footage, interviews and more. The Witcher Bestiary Season 1, Part 1 (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – The Kikimora’s nightmarish form. The Striga’s craving for human flesh. Delve into the mythologies of some of the many monsters stalking the Continent.

– TV-MA – English – The Kikimora’s nightmarish form. The Striga’s craving for human flesh. Delve into the mythologies of some of the many monsters stalking the Continent. The Witcher Bestiary Season 1, Part 2 (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Basilisks, dragons and more beasts haunt the Continent. Explore the mythologies of the mysterious monsters Geralt hunts to earn the coins tossed his way.

– TV-MA – English – Basilisks, dragons and more beasts haunt the Continent. Explore the mythologies of the mysterious monsters Geralt hunts to earn the coins tossed his way. The Witcher Season One Recap: From the Beginning (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – From Yennefer’s magical origins to Geralt’s first meeting with Ciri, the events on the Continent unfold in chronological order in this Season 1 rundown.

3 New TV Series Added Today

Decoupled (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 6) Netflix Original – TV-Y7-FV – English – A government agency recruits teen driver Tony Toretto and his thrill-seeking friends to infiltrate a criminal street racing circuit as undercover spies.

– TV-Y7-FV – English – A government agency recruits teen driver Tony Toretto and his thrill-seeking friends to infiltrate a criminal street racing circuit as undercover spies. The Witcher (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for December 17th