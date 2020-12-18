What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: December 18th, 2020

Happy Friday and Netflix is treating us with another big batch of new titles which includes 11 new movies and TV series. We’ll also touch on what’s been trending on Netflix over the past 7 days too.

If you’re wanting to look even further ahead, Netflix has now provided us with the full list of what’s currently scheduled to release in January 2021.

Only one addition to Netflix is expected over the weekend with the release of Rhy Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum on Sunday.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020)

Genre: Drama, Music

Director: George C. Wolfe

Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo

Runtime: 93 min

Netflix’s big campaign for December 2020 has been that they’re delivering one solid movie every week. In this week’s case, it’s the long-anticipated movie adaptation of the play, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

It serves as the last movie for the late Chadwick Boseman who passed earlier this year and tells the story of a band during the late 1920s in Chicago.

Alongside Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’s addition came a 31 minutes documentary looking into the story of bringing the play to the big screen. Includes interviews with Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and George C. Wolfe. The documentary is listed as Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom: A Legacy Brought to Screen.

CoComelon (Collection 2)

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family

CoComelon has dominated the top 10 TV series list for much of 2020 after the first collection was added in the summer. Now it’s likely to continue its reign in the top 10 with another 3 collections of the YouTube sensation now on Netflix.

Guest House (2020)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Sam Macaroni

Cast: Pauly Shore, Mike Castle, Aimee Teegarden, Billy Zane

Runtime: 84 min

Looking for some stoner comedy to watch over the weekend? Guest House may be for you. Making its SVOD debut today is Guest House which sees a couple buy their dream house but comes at another high price, a lodger that they can’t get rid of.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for December 18th, 2020

6 New Movies Added Today

Guest House (2020)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020) Netflix Original

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom: A Legacy Brought to Screen (2020) Netflix Original

Mukhsin (2006)

My Failing Eyesight (2003)

Talentime (2009)

5 New TV Series Added Today

CoComelon (Collection 2)

Diamond City (Season 1)

Home for Christmas (Season 2) Netflix Original

Paava Kadhaigal (Season 1)

Sweet Home (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Series & Movies on Netflix for December 18th, 2020

Braven makes a strong debut on the movie’s list but fails to unseat A California Christmas. Tiny Pretty Things finally takes the top spot away from Manhunt: Deadly Games.

Manhunt has taken the prize of being the most popular TV show on Netflix in the United States this week, however. On the movie side, Ava was the most popular movie on Netflix this week with The Prom from Ryan Murphy coming in second.

# Movies TV Series 1 A California Christmas Tiny Pretty Things 2 Braven Manhunt: Deadly Games 3 How the Grinch Stole Christmas The Ripper 4 Ava Cocomelon 5 The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two Virgin River 6 The Prom The Queen’s Gambit 7 The Christmas Chronicles Big Mouth 8 Peppermint Selena: The Series 9 Triple 9 The Crown 10 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Morphle

