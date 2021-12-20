What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: December 20th, 2021

Welcome to a brand new week and we’ve got two new releases on Netflix for December 20th plus a number of titles to recap that were added to the service over the weekend. We’ll also check in on what’s trending in the US top 10s.

Today is your last chance to watch a number of titles including:

Desires (2017)

JoJo’s World (2017)

Lion Pride (2017)

Love @ Seventeen (2016)

Single Ladies Senior (2018)

The Con Is On (2018)

Also on the removals front, you need to be speeding up your binge of Private Practice given it is set to depart on Wednesday.

Let’s now get into the new releases:

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix for December 20th

This Is the Night (2021)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: James DeMonaco

Cast: Madelyn Cline, Lucius Hoyos, Chase Vacnin

Writer: James DeMonaco

Runtime: 107 min

Coming to Netflix very early today is Universal’s comedy headlined by Frank Grillo. The movie only debuted on VOD platforms in recent months so today marks its SVOD debut exclusively on Netflix.

Many have labeled the movie as a Rocky fan film but in reality, there’s a lot more on offer here.

Here’s what you can expect if you dive in:

“After watching “Rocky III” on its opening day in 1982, the members of a Staten Island family come away inspired to face their various problems head on.”

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar (Limited Series)

Genre: Drama, Teen

Cast: Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso

Runtime: 12 mins

One of the four new Elite short stories series hitting Netflix throughout December 2021 is this one that focuses on Samuel Omar.

The special miniseries sees Samuel threatened with eviction from his childhood home. Desperate to make some cash to resolve the problem Omar proposes an alluring idea to raise money.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix Between December 18th to 20th

2 New Movies Added

Oldboy (2013) – R – English – After being unaccountably held captive for years, Joe Doucett is suddenly released. Now, his only mission is to hunt down and punish his captors.

– R – English – After being unaccountably held captive for years, Joe Doucett is suddenly released. Now, his only mission is to hunt down and punish his captors. This Is the Night (2021) – R – English

4 New TV Series Added

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean – Cursed since birth and exempt from death, a revenge-driven immortal sets out on a quest to reclaim his soul and end a 600-year-old vendetta.

– TV-MA – Korean – Cursed since birth and exempt from death, a revenge-driven immortal sets out on a quest to reclaim his soul and end a 600-year-old vendetta. Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Single’s Inferno (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Korean – Stranded and ready to mingle, flirty singles search for love on a deserted island they can only escape as couples for romantic date nights in paradise.

– TV-PG – Korean – Stranded and ready to mingle, flirty singles search for love on a deserted island they can only escape as couples for romantic date nights in paradise. The Girl from Oslo (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hebrew – When her daughter is abducted, a Norwegian diplomat travels to the Middle East, banking on old friends — and a deep secret — to help free her.

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for December 20th, 2021

# TV Shows Movies 1 The Witcher The Unforgivable 2 Selling Tampa A California Christmas: City Lights 3 Twentysomethings: Austin Back to the Outback 4 The Queen of Flow The Shack 5 CoComelon The Christmas Chronicles 6 Lost in Space Red Notice 7 Money Heist The Christmas Chronicles 2 8 Maid A Boy Called Christmas 9 The Thundermans Law Abiding Citizen 10 Squid Game 137 Shots

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments.