What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: December 21st, 2021

Christmas is only days away, but Netflix continues to add new and exciting movies and TV shows to the library for December 21st. Also, two familiar Originals continue to dominate the US top ten lists.

Today is your last chance to watch a number of titles including:

The Con Is On (2018)

Desires (2017)

Don Jon (2013)

Jojo’s World (1 Season)

Lion Pride (1 Season)

Love @ Seventeen (1 Season)

Single Ladies Senior (1 Season)

If you want to know more about what’s leaving Netflix for the remainder of December, we’ve been keeping track of all scheduled departures.

Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for December 21st

Monster (2003)

Genre: Thriller

Director: Patty Jenkins

Cast: Charlize Theron, Christina Ricci, Bruce Dern, Lee Tergesen, Annie Corley

Writer: Patty Jenkins

Runtime: 109 Minutes

The beautiful and charismatic Charlize Theron transformed herself for the role of Aileen Wuornos and gave such a phenomenal performance it earned herself the Academy Award for Best Performing Actress, to which she has since been nominated twice since.

In 1989, a young Aileen Wuornos began her descension into becoming the United States first female serial killer after she is attacked while working as a hooker along the interstate highway. After killing the sadistic client, Aileen begins hunting her clients, killing them and taking their money and car.

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (2021) N

Genre: Stand-Up

Director: Jim Gaffigan

Writer: Jim Gaffigan

Runtime: 70 Minutes

Stand-Up comedian Jim Gaffigan offers his own hilarious insight into a disastrous year that was 2021, explaining his takes on marching bands, billionaires, in space, and more.

Grumpy Christmas (2021) N

Genre: Comedy

Director: Raúl Martínez

Cast: Renata Notni, Angelica Maria, Hector Bonilla, Jacqueline Bracamontes

Writer: Eduardo Donjuan, Pedro González

Runtime: 87 minutes

A family trip to the beach turns crazy when Servando and Alicia, Alma’s willful aunt, start an over-the-top competition to control Christmas.

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for December 21st, 2021

# TV Shows Movies 1 The Witcher The Unforgivable 2 Selling Tampa Back to the Outback 3 The Queen of Flow A California Christmas: City Lights 4 Twentysomethings: Austin The Shack 5 CoComelon The Christmas Chronicles 6 Lost in Space The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two 7 Money Heist Red Notice 8 The Thundermans Premonition 9 Maid 137 Shots 10 Squid Game Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

What have you been watching on Netflix this holiday season? Let us know in the comments below!