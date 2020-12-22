What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: December 22nd, 2020

8 new titles have been added to Netflix for December 22nd (and 2 more we have to cover from December 21st) and we’ll take you through all the best new titles below and check in with the top 10 TV series and movies too.

After We Collided (2020)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Roger Kumble

Cast: Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Dylan Sprouse, Louise Lombard

Runtime: 105 min

For some reason, After was a cult-hit when it released last year and now it’s the turn of the second movie to light up Netflix.

“Tessa fell hard and fast for Hardin, but after a betrayal tears them apart, she must decide whether to move on — or trust him with a second chance.”

The majority of regions of Netflix should now be streaming After We Collided except for some European countries where it’s exclusively streaming on Prime Video (hence the trailer being from Prime Video).

The Con Is On (2018)

Genre: Comedy

Director: James Oakley

Cast: Dot Cosgrove, Uma Thurman, Tim Roth, Susan Traylor

Runtime: 90 min

Although the reviews for this movie are far from perfect, its impressive cast which includes all the above and Alice Eve, Sofía Vergara, Maggie Q, and Stephen Fry is a heist comedy.

“Two wedded partners-in-crime flee from their massive debt to a deadly crime boss and hatch a jewel heist that could be their ticket to total freedom.”

Shaun the Sheep (2 Seasons)

Genre: Animation, Short, Comedy, Family

Cast: Justin Fletcher, John Sparkes, Richard Webber, Kate Harbour

Runtime: 7 min

Netflix has become the destination of Shaun the Sheep over the past year with the feature-film Farmaggedon premiering first on Netflix in February 2020. Now, two more titles arrive on Netflix from the universe which includes two seasons of the main show itself.

The 2015 movie The Farmers Llamas also touched down on Netflix US today which clocks in at 28 minutes.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for December 22nd, 2020

7 New Movies Added to Netflix

After We Collided (2020)

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck (2020) Netflix Original

QLIMAX THE SOURCE (2020)

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2015)

The History of Future Folk (2012)

3 New TV Series Added to Netflix

Lovestruck in the City (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs (Season 1) Netflix Original

Shaun the Sheep (2 Seasons)

2 Titles Added to Netflix for December 21st

ariana grande: excuse me, i love you (2020)

The Con Is On (2018)

