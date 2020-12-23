What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: December 23rd, 2020

It’s Christmas Eve-Eve and Netflix has another three new titles for you to dive into including the last big blockbuster movie of 2020 from George Clooney. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix for December 23rd, 2020.
There are still some big titles to watch as we approach the big day on Friday with Bridgerton set to hit on Friday. We’ll keep you updated with all the new releases as and when we get them.
For now, let’s see what’s new today:
The Midnight Sky (2020)
Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Thriller
Director: George Clooney
Cast: George Clooney, Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Tiffany Boone
Runtime: 122 min
George Clooney stars and directs this new space drama where he’s racing against time to stop a returning space ship from coming back to Earth after mysterious radiation takes over.
It pains us to say it’s hard to recommend this 2-hour jaunt given much of it is a little lackluster. Reviews seem to be split down the middle so let us know in the comments if you were a fan or not.
Timmy Time (Season 1)
Genre: Animation, Family
Cast: Kate Harbour, Justin Fletcher, Louis Jones
Following on from the 2 seasons of Shaun the Sheep and the special added to Netflix yesterday, Netflix also scooped up another spin-off aimed at toddlers.
The colorful adventures follow young Timmy as he enters nursery school.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix for December 23rd, 2020
2 New Movies Added Today
- The Midnight Sky (2020) Netflix Original
- Your Name Engraved Herein (2020) Netflix Original
1 New TV Series Added Today
- Timmy Time (Season 1)
Top 10 TV Series & Movies on Netflix for December 23rd, 2020
Two new titles taking the top spot today with the new After We Collided cruising to number 1 on the movies list. On the TV series side, Cocomelon has risen once again to the top after a new batch of episodes dropped last week.
|#
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|After We Collided
|Cocomelon
|2
|How the Grinch Stole Christmas
|Tiny Pretty Things
|3
|ariana grande: excuse me, i love you
|Manhunt: Deadly Games
|4
|The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
|The Queen’s Gambit
|5
|A California Christmas
|Sweet Home
|6
|Braven
|The Ripper
|7
|Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
|Virgin River
|8
|The Christmas Chronicles
|Big Mouth
|9
|Guest House
|Teen Mom 2
|10
|The Croods
|The Crown