What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: December 23rd, 2020

It’s Christmas Eve-Eve and Netflix has another three new titles for you to dive into including the last big blockbuster movie of 2020 from George Clooney. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix for December 23rd, 2020.

There are still some big titles to watch as we approach the big day on Friday with Bridgerton set to hit on Friday. We’ll keep you updated with all the new releases as and when we get them.

The Midnight Sky (2020)

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Director: George Clooney

Cast: George Clooney, Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Tiffany Boone

Runtime: 122 min

George Clooney stars and directs this new space drama where he’s racing against time to stop a returning space ship from coming back to Earth after mysterious radiation takes over.

It pains us to say it’s hard to recommend this 2-hour jaunt given much of it is a little lackluster. Reviews seem to be split down the middle so let us know in the comments if you were a fan or not.

Timmy Time (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Family

Cast: Kate Harbour, Justin Fletcher, Louis Jones

Following on from the 2 seasons of Shaun the Sheep and the special added to Netflix yesterday, Netflix also scooped up another spin-off aimed at toddlers.

The colorful adventures follow young Timmy as he enters nursery school.

Top 10 TV Series & Movies on Netflix for December 23rd, 2020

Two new titles taking the top spot today with the new After We Collided cruising to number 1 on the movies list. On the TV series side, Cocomelon has risen once again to the top after a new batch of episodes dropped last week.