What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: December 28th, 2020

Cops and Robbers (2020)

Genre: Animation, Short, Drama

Director: Arnon Manor, Timothy Ware-Hill

Cast: Timothy Ware-Hill

Writer: Timothy Ware-Hill

Runtime: 6 min

Netflix has released a couple of animated shorts this year and they’ve all been superb and continuing that trend today is Cops and Robbers.

The hybrid animated feature only runs for a little under 10 minutes but packs as much punch as a feature film. Here’s what you can expect:

“Animation and activism unite in this multimedia spoken-word response to police brutality and racial injustice.”

Rango (2011)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Western

Director: Gore Verbinski

Cast: Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher, Abigail Breslin, Ned Beatty

Runtime: 107 min

Awards: Won 1 Oscar.

Paramount Pictures released Rango almost a decade ago and it’s an animated favorite for many. Featuring the voice of Johnny Depp, the story revolves around a chameleon who’s pretending he’s a tough guy in the wild west.

Its animation style is unique to say the least and is a welcome addition to Netflix today.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for December 28th

2 New Movies Added Today

Cops and Robbers (2020) Netflix Original

Rango (2011)

1 New TV Series Added Today

A Love So Beautiful (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for December 28th

# Movies TV Series 1 The Midnight Sky Bridgerton 2 Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation The Queen’s Gambit 3 We Can Be Heroes Tiny Pretty Things 4 Masterminds Star Trek: Discovery 5 The Grinch The Ripper 6 Peppermint The Crown 7 Survivor Vikings 8 Mechanic: Resurrection Virgin River 9 The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two Cocomelon 10 Ava Sweet Home

