What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: December 30th, 2021

We hope you’re enjoying the Christmas holidays and while Netflix’s lineup is mostly stacked towards the end of the week, there are a few noteworthy additions to talk about since Christmas day. So let’s catch up on what’s new on Netflix & what’s currently trending in the top 10s.

As a reminder, Netflix is about to have a bit of a Spring clean come January 1st. Over 100 movies are leaving Netflix on January 1st alone with plenty more planned to leave throughout the month as well. Netflix Original series The Break is leaving Netflix tomorrow as is the 2018 western movie, Winchester.

So let’s now take a look at some of the best new movies and shows added to Netflix over the past 5 or so days.

Best New Moves & Shows on Netflix

Hilda and the Mountain King (2021)

Genre: Kids, Animated

Director: Andy Coyle

Cast: Bella Ramsey, Ameerah Falzon-Ojo, Oliver Nelson, Daisy Haggard, Rasmus Hardiker, John Hopkins

Runtime: 84 mins

One of the criminally underrated titles in Netflix’s vast and growing kids library is Hilda. The main flagship show has ran for two seasons now and beautifully adapt the graphic novels created by Luke Pearson.

Now, Netflix is releasing a feature-length movie that seeks to tie up the main story of Hilda.

Here’s what you can expect:

“When Hilda wakes up in the body of a troll, she must use her wits and courage to get back home, become human again — and save the city of Trolberg.”

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Limited Series)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Joe Berlinger

Runtime: 48 mins

Getting great reviews is another of Joe Berlinger’s documentaries that have come to Netflix. You may be familiar with some of his other documentaries on Netflix including Tony Robbins: I Am Not Your Guru, the 2020 limited series on Jeffrey Epstein, and best known, Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel.

This new docu-series is set in New York back in the 70s where the so-called “Torso Killer” preyed on innocent women and evaded police detection for years.

Death to 2021 (2021)

Genre: Comedy, Mockumentary

Director: Jack Clough, Josh Ruben

Cast: Hugh Grant, Lucy Liu, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Joe Keery, William Jackson Harper

Runtime: 60 mins

While we continue to wait for Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones to get back into their bread and butter, awesome sci-fi such as Black Mirror, we’ll have to make do with their “Death to” special which continues this year having debuted in 2020.

While it doesn’t get close to being as good as the original (largely due to a change in writers and 2021 being 2020-lite) it’s still worthy of a watch to recap all of the horrifying events of the past 12 months.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix Since December 25th

11 New Movies Added

Chief Daddy (2018) – TV-MA – English – When a wealthy patriarch unexpectedly drops dead, his money-crazed family, friends and staff scramble for his billionaire fortune.

– TV-MA – English – When a wealthy patriarch unexpectedly drops dead, his money-crazed family, friends and staff scramble for his billionaire fortune. Daiki Tsuneta Tokyo Chaotic (2021) – TV-14 – Japanese – This documentary follows King Gnu frontman Daiki Tsuneta as he works with his musical collective Millennium Parade on their genre melding track, “2992.”

– TV-14 – Japanese – This documentary follows King Gnu frontman Daiki Tsuneta as he works with his musical collective Millennium Parade on their genre melding track, “2992.” Death to 2021 (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – This darkly comedic retrospective mixes real news footage and scripted talking-head interviews as it sends up the year that tried to one-up 2020.

– TV-MA – English – This darkly comedic retrospective mixes real news footage and scripted talking-head interviews as it sends up the year that tried to one-up 2020. Govinda Govinda (2021) – TV-14 – Kannada – Three college slackers fake a friend’s kidnapping to help her escape her strict father. The plan works… until it meets a stranger-than-fiction reality.

– TV-14 – Kannada – Three college slackers fake a friend’s kidnapping to help her escape her strict father. The plan works… until it meets a stranger-than-fiction reality. Hilda and the Mountain King (2021) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – When Hilda wakes up in the body of a troll, she must use her wits and courage to get back home, become human again — and save the city of Trolberg.

– TV-Y7 – English – When Hilda wakes up in the body of a troll, she must use her wits and courage to get back home, become human again — and save the city of Trolberg. Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Jimmy Carr finds humor in the darkest of places in this stand-up special that features his dry, sardonic wit — and some jokes he calls “career enders.”

– TV-MA – English – Jimmy Carr finds humor in the darkest of places in this stand-up special that features his dry, sardonic wit — and some jokes he calls “career enders.” Kaaval (2021) – TV-14 – Malayalam – Years after falling out with his friend and co-castigator Antony, vigilante Thamban returns to his hometown to face lingering demons and make amends.

– TV-14 – Malayalam – Years after falling out with his friend and co-castigator Antony, vigilante Thamban returns to his hometown to face lingering demons and make amends. Lulli (2021) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Comedy – A brilliant but self-centered medical student seems incapable of listening to others — until an accident gives her the ability to hear people’s thoughts.

– TV-14 – Comedy – A brilliant but self-centered medical student seems incapable of listening to others — until an accident gives her the ability to hear people’s thoughts. Momshies! Your Soul is Mine (2021) – TV-PG – Tagalog – In a fateful encounter, three women with very different lives accidentally swap souls. As they try to switch back, they develop an unshakeable bond.

– TV-PG – Tagalog – In a fateful encounter, three women with very different lives accidentally swap souls. As they try to switch back, they develop an unshakeable bond. The Door into Summer (2021) – TV-PG – Japanese – A pioneering roboticist awakens in 2025 after decades in cryosleep. To change the past and reunite with his adopted sister, he seeks a way back to 1995.

– TV-PG – Japanese – A pioneering roboticist awakens in 2025 after decades in cryosleep. To change the past and reunite with his adopted sister, he seeks a way back to 1995. Time Out (2019) – TV-14 – Arabic – When a vivacious DJ accidentally runs over her stern neighbor, Cupid saves their lives on one condition — she has one month to get that man smitten.

14 New TV Series Added

Anxious People (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish – A bank robber holds the visitors of an open house hostage and then promptly vanishes, leaving the police baffled — and suspicious of everyone.

– TV-MA – Swedish – A bank robber holds the visitors of an open house hostage and then promptly vanishes, leaving the police baffled — and suspicious of everyone. Art&Tech (Season 1) – TV-G – English – Explore the intersection of art and technology as each episode introduces a new contemporary artist and gets a closer look at their innovative methods.

– TV-G – English – Explore the intersection of art and technology as each episode introduces a new contemporary artist and gets a closer look at their innovative methods. Azcárate: No Holds Barred (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Spanish – Colombian actress and comedian Alejandra Azcárate fuses stand-up comedy and a talk-show format to prompt big laughs and reflections on age, love and sex.

– TV-14 – Spanish – Colombian actress and comedian Alejandra Azcárate fuses stand-up comedy and a talk-show format to prompt big laughs and reflections on age, love and sex. Castle and Castle (Season 2) – TV-MA – English – A pair of high-powered, successful lawyers find themselves defending opposite interests of the justice system, causing a strain on their happy marriage.

– TV-MA – English – A pair of high-powered, successful lawyers find themselves defending opposite interests of the justice system, causing a strain on their happy marriage. Chhota Bheem (Season 4) – TV-Y7 – Hindi – A brave, energetic little boy with superhuman powers leads his friends on exciting adventures to guard their fellow Dholakpur villagers from evil.

– TV-Y7 – Hindi – A brave, energetic little boy with superhuman powers leads his friends on exciting adventures to guard their fellow Dholakpur villagers from evil. Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – In 1970s NYC, the “Torso Killer” preys on women to fulfill his grotesque fantasies while eluding police. A docuseries dive into crime’s darkest places.

– TV-MA – English – In 1970s NYC, the “Torso Killer” preys on women to fulfill his grotesque fantasies while eluding police. A docuseries dive into crime’s darkest places. Fifty: The Series (Seasons 1-2) – TV-14 – English – Juggling careers and families, four ambitious women faced with unique crises weigh the consequences of their choices as they approach turning 50.

– TV-14 – English – Juggling careers and families, four ambitious women faced with unique crises weigh the consequences of their choices as they approach turning 50. Kitz () Netflix Original – TV-MA – German – Seeking revenge on the girl she blames for her brother’s death, a Kitzbühel waitress infiltrates the glitzy world of a group of wealthy Munich teens.

– TV-MA – German – Seeking revenge on the girl she blames for her brother’s death, a Kitzbühel waitress infiltrates the glitzy world of a group of wealthy Munich teens. Light the Night (Part 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Chinese – In the red light district of 1980s Taipei, women at a popular Japanese night club navigate jealousy, heartbreak, friendship and love.

– TV-MA – Chinese – In the red light district of 1980s Taipei, women at a popular Japanese night club navigate jealousy, heartbreak, friendship and love. Made by Design (Season 1) – TV-G – English – Architects, interior designers and other creatives share their process and offer insight into the paths they took to achieve career success.

– TV-G – English – Architects, interior designers and other creatives share their process and offer insight into the paths they took to achieve career success. Sons of the Caliphate (Seasons 1-2) – TV-14 – Hausa – Three wealthy, power-hungry men tussle for sovereignty amid corrupt politics, passionate desires and family obligations.

– TV-14 – Hausa – Three wealthy, power-hungry men tussle for sovereignty amid corrupt politics, passionate desires and family obligations. Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – In candid and heartwarming stories, inspiring women and men over 70 share poignant life lessons and pivotal choices from their remarkable journeys.

– TV-14 – English – In candid and heartwarming stories, inspiring women and men over 70 share poignant life lessons and pivotal choices from their remarkable journeys. The Standups (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Comedy’s freshest voices take the stage in LA for half-hour specials packed with sly jokes, hilarious anecdotes and awkward confessions.

– TV-MA – English – Comedy’s freshest voices take the stage in LA for half-hour specials packed with sly jokes, hilarious anecdotes and awkward confessions. Word Party Presents: Math! (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Count numbers, compare shapes and find patterns with baby animals Franny, Bailey, Kip, Lulu and Tilly as they use math and sing songs to solve problems.

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for December 30th

# TV Shows Movies 1 The Witcher Don’t Look Up 2 Emily in Paris The Unforgivable 3 Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer Death to 2021 4 The Silent Sea Back to the Outback 5 The Queen of Flow Red Notice 6 CoComelon Vicky and Her Mystery 7 Madre solo hay dos Premonition 8 The Thundermans The Shack 9 Maid Oldboy 10 WWII in Color: Road to Victory Titanic

