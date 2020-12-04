What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: December 4th, 2020

Welcome to your Friday roundup of everything new on Netflix where we’ve got a wide range of new titles to cover today with four absolutely huge Netflix Originals now available. Here’s what’s new on Netflix for December 4th and what’s currently trending in the respective top 10 movie and TV series lists.

Mank (2020)

Genre: Biography, Drama

Director: David Fincher

Cast: Lily Collins, Tuppence Middleton, Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried

Writer: Jack Fincher (screenplay by)

Runtime: 131 min

David Fincher is back for Netflix’s biggest Oscar hopeful of 2020/2021. Filmed entirely in black and white, the movie follows the screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz’s development of the Oscar-winning movie, Citizen Kane.

It features an all-star cast and critics are absolutely raving about this one. Do not miss it.

Selena: The Series (Part 1)

Genre: Biography, Drama, Music

Cast: Rico Aragon, Luis Bordonada, Jesse Posey, Christian Serratos

Runtime: 41 mins

The big new drama series of the week comes in the form of Selena: The Series. Part 1 is now available and serves as a biopic for the life of Selena Quintanilla, the famed musician.

Christian Serratos plays the lead role and early reviews trickling in suggests this series is a home run from Netflix.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 3)

Genre: Reality-TV

Cast: Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Sandi Toksvig, Noel Fielding

Runtime: 60 min

The main series of The Great British Baking Show may be over but Netflix has more for you with the full season of the competition show from last year today.

The series features plenty of celebrity guests highlighted by the cast of The Derry Girls.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for December 4th, 2020

Those marked with an asterisk were added on December 3rd.

10 New Movies Added Today

Between Maybes (2019)*

Break (2018) Netflix Original*

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas (2020) Netflix Original

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday (2020) Netflix Original*

Christmas Crossfire (2020) Netflix Original

Just Another Christmas (2020) Netflix Original*

Leyla Everlasting (2020) Netflix Original

MANK (2020) Netflix Original

Must Be… Love (2013)*

You Are My Home (2017)

6 New TV Series Added Today

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag (Season 1) Netflix Original

Big Mouth (Season 4) Netflix Original

Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 1)

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Part 3) Netflix Original

Selena: The Series (Part 1) Netflix Original

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 3) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for December 4th, 2020

Peppermint has taken the top spot away from The 2nd on the movies list while Virgin River still resides at number 1 one week after launch. Alien Worlds from Wednesday is doing well too hitting position 4.

# Movies TV Series 1 Peppermint Virgin River 2 The 2nd The Queen’s Gambit 3 RUST CREEK The Crown 4 The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two Alien Worlds 5 The Grinch Cocomelon 6 How the Grinch Stole Christmas The Boss Baby: Back in Business 7 Marauders Sugar Rush Christmas 8 The Beast The Office 9 Hillbilly Elegy The Holiday Movies That Made Us 10 Angela’s Christmas Wish Survivor

