What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: December 7th, 2020

Ava (2020)

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: Tate Taylor

Cast: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Geena Davis

Writer: Matthew Newton

Runtime: 96 min

We know action movies perform very well on Netflix so we suspect Ava will be trouncing Peppermint in the top 10 charts.

Starring Jessica Chastain as an elite assassin, we find her character fighting for her life after a hit job goes horribly wrong.

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)

Genre: Biography, Drama

Director: Steven Zaillian

Cast: Max Pomeranc, Joe Mantegna, Joan Allen, Ben Kingsley

Writer: Fred Waitzkin (book), Steven Zaillian (screenplay)

Runtime: 109 min

With chess firmly back in the zeitgeist thanks to Netflix’s The Queens Gambit, you may be looking for your next watch. One that’s certainly worth a watch is Searching for Boby Fischer which is about a father hiring a chess master to coach his wunderkind son.

The movie has been on Netflix in the past and was last seen in 2015.

Manhunt: Deadly Games (Season 1)

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Cameron Britton, Jack Huston, Judith Light, Carla Gugino, Gethin Anthony, Kelly Jenrette

Writer: Andrew Sodroski, Jim Clemente, Tony Gittelson

Runtime: 60 min

The second season in the Manhunt anthology series takes on a new terrorist plot (season 1 covered the Unabomber) with the FBI investigations into the foiled 1996 terror attack at the Olympics. The investigation ended up sweeping up an innocent security guard who became a primary suspect.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for December 7th, 2020

2 New Movies Added Today

Ava (2020)

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)

3 New TV Series Added Today

100 Days My Prince (Season 1)

Manhunt: Deadly Games (Season 1)

Room 2806: The Accusation (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for December 7th, 2020

Let’s check-in quickly with the top 10 movies and TV series in the US.

On the movie front, the list has remained much the same over the entire weekend with Mank only appearing in the top 10 once on Saturday.

On the TV side, Big Mouth has been making moves up the chart over the weekend since the arrival of season 4 on Friday (season 5 on the way) but still hasn’t managed to unseat Selena: The Series.

# Movies TV Series 1 Peppermint Selena: The Series 2 Marauders Big Mouth 3 The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two Virgin River 4 How the Grinch Stole Christmas The Queen’s Gambit 5 The Christmas Chronicles Alien Worlds 6 RUST CREEK The Crown 7 Little Nicky Cocomelon 8 Hillbilly Elegy The Great British Baking Show: Holidays 9 The 2nd Are You The One 10 Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmas The Boss Baby: Back in Business

