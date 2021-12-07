What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: December 7th, 2021

Welcome to your first roundup of the week where Netflix US added 6 brand new titles. Here’s a rundown of what’s new and what’s currently trending in the Netflix US top 10s as of December 7th, 2021.

Quick housekeeping on removals. Today is your last chance to watch the Netflix Original series The Cuba Libre Story. It’s also your last day to check out the 2016 Woody Harrelson movie Triple 9 and the excellent 2017 movie, Before I Fall.

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix So Far This Week

Centaurworld (Season 2)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Cast: Kimiko Glenn, Megan Hilty, Parvesh Cheena

Writer: Megan Dong

Runtime: 26 mins

Completing its initial order of 20 episodes is the colorful and often bizarre kids series, Centaurworld.

Never checked out the show yet? Here’s what you can expect going in (although we recommend going in cold and letting the show take you on the rollercoaster ride that it is):

“Centaurworld follows a war horse who is transported from her embattled world to a strange land inhabited by silly, singing centaurs of all species, shapes, and sizes. Desperate to return home, she befriends a group of these magical creatures and embarks on a journey that will test her more than any battle she’s ever faced before.”

In the second season, we see Horse embarking on his toughest challenge yet, building an army to defeat the Nowhere King.

Voir (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary

Movie essays on YouTube are often superb but if you’re thinking they’d be better beefed up with a bigger budget and some visionary talent behind it then Voir is for you.

Produced by David Fincher (who’s currently filming The Killer for Netflix) and David Prior, the six-episode docuseries takes you through some of the most compelling movies in history.

Includes visual essays from Walter Chaw, Drew McWeeny, Taylor Ramos, Sasha Stone and Tony Zhou.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for December 6th-7th, 2021

2 New Movies Added

David and the Elves (2021) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – A jaded, overworked elf runs off to the real world where he tries to experience the magic of Christmas with the help of a newly befriended young boy.

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Karens gone wild. Cat funerals. Trying to hook up during lockdown. Nicole Byer gets delightfully down and dirty in her first Netflix comedy special.

4 New TV Series Added

Centaurworld (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y7

Go Dog Go (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Handy and inventive pup Tag chases adventure with her best pal, Scooch, solving problems and helping the citizens of Pawston along the way.

Our Beloved Summer (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean – Years after filming a viral documentary in high school, two bickering ex-lovers get pulled back in front of the camera — and into each other's lives.

Voir (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix US for December 7th, 2021