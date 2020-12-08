What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: December 8th, 2020

A very busy start to the week on Netflix with another 7 additional titles added today (adding to the 5 added yesterday) meaning there should be no shortage of new things to watch. Here’s your daily breakdown of what’s new on Netflix and what’s trending in the top 10 TV and movie list for December 8th, 2020.
There’s still plenty to look forward to later in the week highlighted by Ryan Murphy’s epic new musical, The Prom.
Now let’s get into the highlights.
Triple 9 (2016)
Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller
Director: John Hillcoat
Cast: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Casey Affleck, Anthony Mackie, Woody Harrelson
Writer: Matt Cook
Runtime: 115 min
Action movie casts don’t get much better than this. Names not mentioned above who are also featured in this title include Aaron Paul, Kate Winslet, Gal Gadot, Norma Reedus, and Teresa Palmer.
Here’s what you can expect from the movie that will be a must-watch for anyone that loved Netflix’s Underground 6:
“A group of dirty Atlanta cops blackmailed by the Russian mob plan a seemingly impossible heist that sets off an explosive chain reaction of violence.”
Mr. Iglesias (Part 3)
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Gloria Aung, Gabriel Iglesias, Sherri Shepherd, Jacob Vargas
Writer: Kevin Hench
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias returns to his role as a high school teacher in the multi-cam sitcom, Mr. Iglesias now back for another 5 episodes.
Part 3 kicks off with students receiving new tablet devices and Gabe trying to get the kids optimistic about their futures.
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure (2020)
Genre: Animation, Family, Western
Director: Allan Jacobsen, Beth Sleven, Kevin Wotton
Cast: Bella Aboulhosn, Darcy Rose Byrnes, Amber Frank, Bailey Gambertoglio
Writer: Nicole Belisle, Lauren Bradley, May Chan
Runtime: 22 min
Adding to Netflix’s slate of interactive content today is the new Spirit Riding Free entry into the format.
Here’s what you can expect:
“Join Lucky and her friends on an interactive mission to save Maricela’s beloved mare from greedy horse thieves who’ve taken her captive with a wild herd.”
Full List of New Releases on Netflix for December 8th, 2020
5 New Movies Added Today
- André & his olive tree (2020)
- Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)
- Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure (2020) Netflix Original
- Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers (2020) Netflix Original
- Triple 9 (2016)
2 New TV Series Added Today
- Juman (Season 1)
- Mr. Iglesias (Part 3) Netflix Original
Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for December 8th, 2020
The new action movie to hit Netflix yesterday Ava, hasn’t managed to unseat the other two movies dominating the top 10 movies list in the form of Peppermint and Marauders coming in at p3.
The TV series list remains much the same from yesterday.
|#
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|Peppermint
|Selena: The Series
|2
|Marauders
|Big Mouth
|3
|Ava
|Virgin River
|4
|How the Grinch Stole Christmas
|The Queen’s Gambit
|5
|The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
|Cocomelon
|6
|Little Nicky
|The Crown
|7
|The Christmas Chronicles
|Alien Worlds
|8
|Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
|The Office
|9
|RUST CREEK
|Are You The One
|10
|Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmas
|The Boss Baby: Back in Business