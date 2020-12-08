What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: December 8th, 2020

A very busy start to the week on Netflix with another 7 additional titles added today (adding to the 5 added yesterday) meaning there should be no shortage of new things to watch. Here’s your daily breakdown of what’s new on Netflix and what’s trending in the top 10 TV and movie list for December 8th, 2020.

There’s still plenty to look forward to later in the week highlighted by Ryan Murphy’s epic new musical, The Prom.

Now let’s get into the highlights.

Triple 9 (2016)

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Director: John Hillcoat

Cast: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Casey Affleck, Anthony Mackie, Woody Harrelson

Writer: Matt Cook

Runtime: 115 min

Action movie casts don’t get much better than this. Names not mentioned above who are also featured in this title include Aaron Paul, Kate Winslet, Gal Gadot, Norma Reedus, and Teresa Palmer.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie that will be a must-watch for anyone that loved Netflix’s Underground 6:

“A group of dirty Atlanta cops blackmailed by the Russian mob plan a seemingly impossible heist that sets off an explosive chain reaction of violence.”

Mr. Iglesias (Part 3)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Gloria Aung, Gabriel Iglesias, Sherri Shepherd, Jacob Vargas

Writer: Kevin Hench

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias returns to his role as a high school teacher in the multi-cam sitcom, Mr. Iglesias now back for another 5 episodes.

Part 3 kicks off with students receiving new tablet devices and Gabe trying to get the kids optimistic about their futures.

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure (2020)

Genre: Animation, Family, Western

Director: Allan Jacobsen, Beth Sleven, Kevin Wotton

Cast: Bella Aboulhosn, Darcy Rose Byrnes, Amber Frank, Bailey Gambertoglio

Writer: Nicole Belisle, Lauren Bradley, May Chan

Runtime: 22 min

Adding to Netflix’s slate of interactive content today is the new Spirit Riding Free entry into the format.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Join Lucky and her friends on an interactive mission to save Maricela’s beloved mare from greedy horse thieves who’ve taken her captive with a wild herd.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for December 8th, 2020

5 New Movies Added Today

André & his olive tree (2020)

Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure (2020) Netflix Original

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers (2020) Netflix Original

Triple 9 (2016)

2 New TV Series Added Today

Juman (Season 1)

Mr. Iglesias (Part 3) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for December 8th, 2020

The new action movie to hit Netflix yesterday Ava, hasn’t managed to unseat the other two movies dominating the top 10 movies list in the form of Peppermint and Marauders coming in at p3.

The TV series list remains much the same from yesterday.