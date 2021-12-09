What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: December 9th, 2021

Welcome to your Thursday roundup of what’s new on Netflix in the United States. There are over half a dozen new releases to recap headlined by the SVOD debut of Peter Rabbit 2. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s for December 9th, 2021.

No major removals for the remainder of the week however we would recommend you get to work in watching Halt and Catch Fire which expires from Netflix US early next week.

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix for December 9th, 2021

Peter Rabbit 2 (2021)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Will Gluck

Cast: Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, David Oyelowo

Writer: Will Gluck, Patrick Burleigh, Beatrix Potter

Runtime: 93 min

Awards: 2 nominations

Peter Rabbit was a popular hit on Netflix around the globe and now the second movie that only hit cinemas earlier this year is now on Netflix in the US just before the holidays.

The sequel sees the return of Peter, Bea, Thomas, and others with Peter unable to shake his reputation as being a bit of a rascal.

Bathtubs Over Broadway (2018)

Genre: Documentary, Comedy, Music

Director: Dava Whisenant

Cast: David Letterman, Martin Short, Chita Rivera

Writer: Ozzy Inguanzo, Dava Whisenant

Runtime: 87 min

Netflix has streamed this award-winning documentary previously (its last tenure lasted until November 2020) but it returns today and is once again, a must-watch.

Never checked out the Focus Feature released doc before? Here’s what you can expect:

“A comedy writer for David Letterman stumbles upon a secret musical world and embarks on a quest to track down all he can about the recordings.”

Asakusa Kid (2021)

Genre: Biography, Drama

Director: Gekidan Hitori

Cast: Mugi Kadowaki, Morio Kazama, Hiroyuki Onoue

Writer: Gekidan Hitori, Takeshi Kitano

Runtime: 122 min

Of the new Netflix Originals today we’d recommend giving Asakusa Kid a spin if you’re a fan of international cinema.

The movie is based on Takeshi Kitano’s memoir this is based on a true story of a comedian and his mentor.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for December 9th, 2021

6 New Movies Added Today

Amsterdam to Anatolia (2019) – TV-PG – English – This short film follows the forbidden encounter of two star-crossed lovers, an Arab man and a woman of Anatolian origin.

– TV-PG – English – This short film follows the forbidden encounter of two star-crossed lovers, an Arab man and a woman of Anatolian origin. Asakusa Kid (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese – Before he hit it big, Takeshi Kitano got his start apprenticing with comedy legend Fukami of Asakusa. But as his star rises, his mentor’s declines.

– TV-MA – Japanese – Before he hit it big, Takeshi Kitano got his start apprenticing with comedy legend Fukami of Asakusa. But as his star rises, his mentor’s declines. Bathtubs Over Broadway (2018) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German – Carolin Kebekus unpacks the many headaches of the Christmas season, from intense hangovers to the agony of Advent calendars to a big gift-giving gap.

– TV-MA – German – Carolin Kebekus unpacks the many headaches of the Christmas season, from intense hangovers to the agony of Advent calendars to a big gift-giving gap. Marjoun and the Flying Headscarf (2019) – TV-MA – English – Following her dad’s detainment on dubious terror charges, a Lebanese-American teen navigates her identity in Arkansas with a motorcycle and a headscarf.

– TV-MA – English – Following her dad’s detainment on dubious terror charges, a Lebanese-American teen navigates her identity in Arkansas with a motorcycle and a headscarf. Peter Rabbit 2 (2021) – PG – English

1 New TV Series Added Today

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese – Surrounded by family and friends, Zezé Di Camargo and daughter Wanessa spend time together and collaborate creatively in this exclusive reality series.

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for December 9th, 2021