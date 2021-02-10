What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: February 10th, 2021

Happy Monday and welcome to the middle of the week roundup for what’s new on Netflix in the US where three new titles hit Netflix today. We’ll also dive into the top 10 movies & TV series too. We’ll also touch on the three releases that have hit Netflix so far this week too.

Today, another of the fireplace titles Netflix had departed with this one based on the Will Smith movie Bright departing. Today is also your last day to watch the comedy movie A Bad Moms Christmas starring Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn.

There’s still lots to look forward to later this week including Red Dot tomorrow and To All The Boys 3 on Friday.

The World We Make (2019)

Genre: Drama

Director: Brian Baugh, George D. Escobar

Cast: Caleb Castille, Rose Reid, Kevin Sizemore, Gregory Alan Williams

Runtime: 108 min

Returning to Netflix today is the feel-good teenage romance movie. It was last seen on Netflix between April 2019 and April 2020.

Here’s what you can expect if you haven’t seen it yet:

“A teenage equestrian and a local football player fall for each other, but simmering racism in their small town puts their relationship to the test.”

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary, Crime, Mystery

Director: Joe Berlinger

This hotly anticipated docu-series takes a look into the notorious hotel in Downtown Los Angeles known as the Cecil Hotel considered to be the deadliest hotel. This documentary covers most of the previous cases while going in-depth on the disappearance of Elisa Lam.

The documentary series comes from the director of The Ted Bundy Tapes which is also currently on Netflix.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 10th

2 New Movies Added Today

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman (2021) Netflix Original

The World We Make (2019)

1 New TV Series Added Today

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for February 10th

# Movies TV Series 1 War Dogs Firefly Lane 2 All About the Benjamins iCarly 3 Space Sweepers The Sinner 4 Malcolm & Marie Bridgerton 5 Are We There Yet? Cocomelon 6 Money Talks Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio 7 Finding ‘Ohana Go Dog Go 8 We Can Be Heroes Henry Danger 9 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Invisible City 10 Beverly Hills Ninja Gabby’s Dollhouse

