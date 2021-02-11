What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: February 11th, 2021

Happy Thursday and Netflix dropped a big batch of new releases for February 11th including 7 new movies and 2 new TV series. Fans of Ava DuVernay, in particular, will want to stick around for two of her past title joining or rejoining Netflix today. Here’s what’s new on Netflix US for February 11th, 2021.

Today, Netflix removed A Bad Moms Christmas and today is also your last chance to watch Will Smith and Mark Wahlberg’s The Other Guys directed by Adam McKay.

Now let’s get into a few highlights of today.

Red Dot (2021)

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Director: Alain Darborg

Cast: Johannes Kuhnke, Nanna Blondell, Anastasios Soulis, Kalled Mustonen

Runtime: 85 min

Fans of international cinema and thrillers will be at home with this new Swedish movie. The movie follows a couple trying to rekindle their relationship with a trip to a remote part of Sweden but it quickly goes pear-shaped as it turns out they’re being hunted.

Early reviews from audiences seem to be split so far. The reviews thus far praised the movie for having unexpected twists while others have said the plot remains largely forgettable.

Middle of Nowhere (2012)

Genre: Drama

Director: Ava DuVernay

Cast: Emayatzy Corinealdi, Omari Hardwick, David Oyelowo, Lorraine Toussaint

Writer: Ava DuVernay

Awards: 12 wins & 20 nominations.

One of the two Ava DuVernay titles added to Netflix today is Middle of Nowhere (the other being the 2008 documentary This Is the Life).

Middle of Nowhere is an intense drama that first debuted at Sundance.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve not seen it before:

“After her husband is sent to prison for eight years, medical student Ruby shelves her studies to focus on her partner’s welfare as he serves his time.”

El Chema (Season 1)

Genre: Action, Crime

Cast: Mauricio Ochmann, Mariana Seoane, Julio Bracho, Sergio Basañez, Itatí Cantoral, Jorge Luis Vázquez

Runtime: 43 min

Our final highlight of today is the return of the Telemundo series El Chema which departed the service back in 2019.

If you missed it the first time around, here’s what you can expect from the 84 episode drama which rejoins Netflix today:

“Follow one man’s epic journey as he transforms from wily underage drug smuggler to one of the world’s most infamous cartel leaders.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 11th, 2021

7 New Movies Added Today

Growing up and other problems (2018)

Layla Majnun (2021)

Middle of Nowhere (2012)

Mundina Nildana (2019)

Red Dot (2021) Netflix Original

Squared Love (2021)

This Is the Life (2008)

2 New TV Series Added Today

Capitani (Season 1) Netflix Original

El Chema (Season 1)

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for February 11th

# Movies TV Series 1 War Dogs Firefly Lane 2 All About the Benjamins iCarly 3 Space Sweepers The Sinner 4 Malcolm & Marie Bridgerton 5 Are We There Yet? Cocomelon 6 Money Talks Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio 7 Finding ‘Ohana Go Dog Go 8 We Can Be Heroes Henry Danger 9 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Invisible City 10 Beverly Hills Ninja Gabby’s Dollhouse

