What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: February 11th, 2022

Happy Friday and Netflix has a bunch of new releases heading into the weekend. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix in the United States for February 11th, 2022.

Only two titles are scheduled to arrive on Netflix over the weekend with both being new K-dramas. The entire first season of Forecasting Love and Weather drops tomorrow as does the first episode of Twenty Five Twenty One.

Now big removals to speak of over the weekend but we have gotten news that the Marvel Netflix shows are due to leave in March 2022.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for February 11th, 2022

Inventing Anna (Limited Series)

Genre: Drama

Cast: Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Arian Moayed

Writer: Shonda Rhimes

Runtime: 65 mins

Julia Garner is seemingly going from strength to strength especially coming off the back of another sublime performance in Ozark in the past few weeks.

Now, Garner will be playing the con artist who lied and tricked the New York elite into giving her bags of cash. She gives a whole new meaning to the phrase, “fake it till you make it”.

St. Vincent (2014)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Theodore Melfi

Cast: Bill Murray, Melissa McCarthy, Naomi Watts

Writer: Theodore Melfi

Runtime: 102 min

Awards: 6 wins & 23 nominations

Returning to Netflix is St. Vincent, an often-overlooked comedy movie starring Bill Murray, Melissa McCarthy, and Naomi Watts.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never given the movie a spin before:

“With his parents preoccupied with their divorce, lonely 12-year-old Oliver strikes up a friendship with his war-veteran neighbor Vincent.”

Bigbug (2022)

Genre: Comedy, Sci-Fi

Director: Jean-Pierre Jeunet

Cast: Dominique Pinon, Elsa Zylberstein, André Dussollier

Writer: Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Guillaume Laurant

Runtime: 111 min

From the director of the world-renowned Amelie comes a new sci-fi movie that’s completely bonkers. According to the director he struggled to get the movie made anywhere else with people telling him that it’s too weird and too detached.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie if you dive in:

“Humans have ceded most tasks to AI in 2045, even in nostalgic Alice’s home. So when robots stage a coup, her androids protectively lock her doors.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 11th

8 New Movies Added

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) – R – English – Stressed-out moms Amy, Carla and Kiki are back, and the looming Christmas holiday gets even more daunting when their mothers show up for a visit.

– R – English – Stressed-out moms Amy, Carla and Kiki are back, and the looming Christmas holiday gets even more daunting when their mothers show up for a visit. Anne+: The Film (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Dutch – Under pressure to finish her novel and move to Montreal for her relationship, a queer 20-something in Amsterdam searches for what she wants in life.

– TV-MA – Dutch – Under pressure to finish her novel and move to Montreal for her relationship, a queer 20-something in Amsterdam searches for what she wants in life. Big Bug (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French

– TV-MA – French Into the Wind (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish – Waves, sunshine and passion await when a privileged teenage girl experiences first love with a free-spirited kitesurfing instructor at a seaside resort.

– TV-MA – Polish – Waves, sunshine and passion await when a privileged teenage girl experiences first love with a free-spirited kitesurfing instructor at a seaside resort. Love and Leashes (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean – Love never hurt so good for two co-workers who enter a contractual relationship as partners in consensual play, pleasure and pain.

– TV-14 – Korean – Love never hurt so good for two co-workers who enter a contractual relationship as partners in consensual play, pleasure and pain. Love Tactics (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish – An ad executive and a fashion designer-blogger don’t believe in love, so they place a bet to make the other fall head over heels — with unusual tactics.

– TV-MA – Turkish – An ad executive and a fashion designer-blogger don’t believe in love, so they place a bet to make the other fall head over heels — with unusual tactics. St. Vincent (2014) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Tall Girl 2 (2022) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Landing the lead in the school musical is a dream come true for Jodi, until the pressure sends her confidence — and her relationship — into a tailspin.

5 New TV Series Added

Inventing Anna (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA

– TV-MA Love Is Blind (Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.

– TV-MA – English – Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person. The Hospital (Season 1) – TV-14 – Mandarin – At a national university-affiliated hospital in Taiwan, doctors struggle for power and prestige while navigating relationships. Based on a novel.

– TV-14 – Mandarin – At a national university-affiliated hospital in Taiwan, doctors struggle for power and prestige while navigating relationships. Based on a novel. Toy Boy (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – After seven years in a Málaga prison, a male stripper is released pending retrial and sets out to prove his lover framed him for her husband’s murder.

– TV-MA – Spanish – After seven years in a Málaga prison, a male stripper is released pending retrial and sets out to prove his lover framed him for her husband’s murder. Until Life Do Us Part (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese – Three generations of a family living together in an idyllic villa juggle the demands of their wedding planning business and their own personal crises.

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix in the United States for February 11th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies 1 Sweet Magnolias The Tinder Swindler 2 All of Us are Dead Despicable Me 2 3 Ozark Despicable Me 4 Raising Dion The Privilege 5 Catching Killers The Hangover 6 The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window The Kindness of Strangers 7 Disenchantment Transformers: Dark of the Moon 8 Dark Desire The Other Guys 9 In From the Cold Warrior 10 CoComelon Through My Window

Will you be checking out any of the new releases on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.