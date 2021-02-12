What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: February 12th, 2021

Happy Friday and today is headlined by a series that actually departed Netflix abruptly late last year. In total, 6 new titles hit Netflix US today so let’s dig in and see what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix for February 12th, 2021.

Today Will Ferrell (not Smith!) and Mark Wahlberg’s The Other Guys departed today. Tomorrow will see the removal of Trophy, a documentary on big-game wildlife conservation. On Sunday, a number of titles are leaving headlined by The Mortified Guide and Sister Code.

Before we dive into what’s new today, just a heads up that we added more titles to the list of what’s coming to Netflix in February 2021 today.

Nadiya Bakes (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Nadiya Hussain

Runtime: 29 min

If you are obsessed with The Great British Baking Show, you’ll want to give this series a watch given it stars one of the most famous winners from the competition show.

Eight episodes land today that range from looking at Nadiya’s favorite biscuits, chocolate treats, and indulgent cakes.

Chappelle’s Show (Seasons 1-3)

Genre: Comedy, Music

Cast: Dave Chappelle, Donnell Rawlings, Rudy Rush, Charlie Murphy

Writer: Neal Brennan, Dave Chappelle

Awards: Nominated for 3 Primetime Emmys. Another 7 wins & 13 nominations.

While we won’t go into details right here on Chappelle’s Show return (more on that in our article from this morning) we will say that Chappelle’s Show is the best comedy sketch show to be made. Ever.

Here’s what you can expect:

“The brilliant Dave Chappelle performs blistering stand-up, impressions and sketches that skewer topics like racism, politics, celebrities and sex.”

To All The Boys: Always And Forever (2021)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: Michael Fimognari

Cast: Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Lana Condor, Madeleine Arthur

Runtime: 109 min

Headlining Netflix’s movie lineup this week is the third entry into The All The Boys adaptations.

The third (and possible final?) movie sees Lara Jean Covey prepping for the end of high school which is bringing some major changes to her life.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 12th, 2021

3 New Movies Added Today

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for February 12th, 2021

# Movies TV Series 1 War Dogs Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel 2 Squared Love Firefly Lane 3 Red Dot iCarly 4 Are We There Yet? The Sinner 5 All About the Benjamins Bridgerton 6 We Can Be Heroes Cocomelon 7 Money Talks Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio 8 Finding ‘Ohana Go Dog Go 9 Malcolm & Marie Henry Danger 10 Space Sweepers Gabby’s Dollhouse

