What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: February 15th, 2022

Welcome to your first daily look at what’s new on Netflix for this week where we’ve got 8 new movies and TV shows to check out on Netflix and that’s not including the 3 other titles added over the weekend. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending for February 15th, 2022.

Most of the week’s best new releases are stacked towards the end of the week. Space Force, Fistful of Vengeance, and Texas Chainsaw Massacre headlines this week Netflix Original releases.

Elsewhere on Netflix today, Netflix UK saw the addition of Ladies in Lavender starring Judi Dench and Maggie Smith as well as the Netflix Original titles added below.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for February 15th

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Cast: Anna Faris, Bill Hader, Bruce Campbell

Writer: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Judi Barrett

Runtime: 90 min

Yep, this animated movie is back on Netflix again having come and gone many years over the past few years. It was last removed back in January 2022.

The movie is about an offbeat inventor Flint Lockwood who must avert a mouthwatering disaster of gigantic proportions after he creates a machine that makes food fall from the sky.

One Piece Movies

Two One Piece movies just touched down on Netflix in the United States and Canada today. Now is the time to get invested in One Piece given the live-action series is currently filming in South Africa.

Here’s what you can expect from both:

One Piece: Episode of Alabasta – Revolution is brewing in the desert country of Alabasta, but the Straw Hats and Princess Vivi know the truth: it’s all a plot cooked up by Crocodile.

– Revolution is brewing in the desert country of Alabasta, but the Straw Hats and Princess Vivi know the truth: it’s all a plot cooked up by Crocodile. One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura – When Nami falls ill, the Straw Hats seek medical care for her on Drum Island. There they meet reindeer doctor Tony Tony Chopper and the Wapol pirates.

We’ve got even more good news for One Piece fans. More new seasons of the show are set to hit Netflix US on March 1st.

AI Love You (2022)

Genre: Drama, Romance, Sci-Fi

Director: David Asavanond, Stephan Zlotescu

Cast: Pimchanok Leuwisetpaiboon, Sahajak Boonthanakit, Mario Maurer

Writer: Philip Gelatt, Ratapong Pinyosophon, Stephan Zlotescu

Runtime: 95 min

This US-Thailand co-production is one to watch for fans of international cinema.

Here’s what you can expect from the romance sci-fi movie:

“A modern love story set in the near future where an AI building is powered by human feelings. Due to a software glitch, it falls in love with a real girl, escapes the building into the body of a real man, and tries to win her affections.”

The movie arrived on Netflix in most regions today and is labeled as a Netflix Original in some select regions too.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 15th

Those marked with an asterisk were added on February 14th.

5 New Movies Added Today

AI Love You (2022) – TV-14 – Thai

– TV-14 – Thai Ali Wong: Don Wong (2022) Netflix Original* – TV-MA – English – In her third Netflix stand-up special, Ali Wong reveals her wildest fantasies, the challenges of monogamy and how she really feels about single people.

– TV-MA – English – In her third Netflix stand-up special, Ali Wong reveals her wildest fantasies, the challenges of monogamy and how she really feels about single people. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009) – PG – English

– PG – English One Piece: Episode of Alabasta (2007) – PG-13 – Japanese

– PG-13 – Japanese One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura (2008) – TV-PG – Japanese

3 New TV Series Added Today

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire (Season 1) Netflix Original* – TV-MA – Italian – A seemingly happy marriage begins to dissolve when the husband’s faithfulness is called into question, and both spouses become tempted by other desires.

– TV-MA – Italian – A seemingly happy marriage begins to dissolve when the husband’s faithfulness is called into question, and both spouses become tempted by other desires. Fishbowl Wives (Season 1) Netflix Original* – TV-MA – Japanese – In a luxury apartment tower, six different women in unhappy marriages end up crossing the line into infidelity. Based on the manga series by Kurosawa R.

– TV-MA – Japanese – In a luxury apartment tower, six different women in unhappy marriages end up crossing the line into infidelity. Based on the manga series by Kurosawa R. Ridley Jones (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Bold and curious kid Ridley and her friends protect the museum’s treasures and keep its magical secret safe: Everything comes alive at night!

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for February 15th