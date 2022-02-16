What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: February 16th, 2022

We’re mid-week and welcome to your daily recap as to what’s new on Netflix in the United States for February 16th. There are six new movies and shows now available on Netflix including the first episode of the Kanye West docu-series and a Chris Hemsworth action thriller.

Another big day of new releases awaits tomorrow with at least six new releases including the new season of Young Wallander and the Wu Assassins follow-up movie Fistful of Vengeance. Missed any of the other additions added this week? Check out our daily recap for February 15th or find the full list of what’s new on Netflix here.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for February 16th

Blackhat (2015)

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Director: Michael Mann

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Viola Davis, Tang Wei

Writer: Morgan Davis Foehl

Runtime: 133 min

Chris Hemsworth is of course known nowadays for playing Thor in Marvel’s cinematic universe but beyond those movies, he’s most known for his action thrillers and one of his early movies in the space is now on Netflix.

Produced by Legendary, Blackhat sees Hemsworth plays Nicholas Hathaway who is a convicted computer hacker who is recruited to take down another notorious criminal.

The movie was a huge box office bomb so the likelihood is you missed this at the cinema so now is your chance to check it out.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Genre: Documentary, Music

Director: Coodie, Chike Ozah

Cast: Jay-Z, Ye

Runtime: 270 min

This all-access documentary series takes a look at the career and life of Kanye West.

Episode 2 (titled act ii: PURPOSE) arrives on Netflix on February 23rd and the finale episode (titled act iii: AWAKENING) arrives on March 2nd.

Thirty-Nine (Season 1)

Genre: Romantic, Drama

Cast: Son Ye-jin, Jeon Mi-do, Kim Ji-hyun, Yeon Woo-jin, Lee Mu-saeng, Lee Tae-hwan

Runtime: 78 mins

Netflix has been crushing it in the past couple of weeks with a slew of new K-dramas hitting Netflix weekly including Twenty Five Twenty One and Forecasting Love and Weather.

Today’s new romantic drama sees three women rounding coming close to being 40 years old. They all are juggling life, work and relationships.

Last Chance to Watch on Netflix

You have a few days to catch these movies and shows before the leave soon.

Drunk Parents (2019) starring Alec Baldwin – February 17th

Boy Missing / Secuestro (2016) – Leaving February 19th

The Frankenstein Chronicles (Seasons 1-2) – Leaving February 20th

Operation Finale (2018) – Leaving February 20th

Transformer (2017) – Leaving February 20th

Untamed Romania (2018) – Leaving February 20th

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for February 16th, 2022

2 New Movies Added Today

Blackhat (2015) – R – English

– R – English Last Man Down (2021) – R – English – In this dystopian action thriller, a global pandemic sends a special forces officer into hiding in the woods. A stranger pulls him back into danger.

4 New TV Series Added Today

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – N/A – English – The lives of an emerging superstar and a filmmaker intertwine in this intense, intimate docuseries charting Kanye West’s career, filmed over two decades.

– N/A – English – The lives of an emerging superstar and a filmmaker intertwine in this intense, intimate docuseries charting Kanye West’s career, filmed over two decades. Secrets of Summer (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – Spanish – A remote Argentine resort revives its wakeboarding competition, drawing in Mexican athlete Steffi, who is determined to uncover a family secret.

– TV-Y – Spanish – A remote Argentine resort revives its wakeboarding competition, drawing in Mexican athlete Steffi, who is determined to uncover a family secret. Swap Shop (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – When the “Swap Shop” radio show shares the scoop on sweet deals, collectors of cars, comics, creepy clown statues and more listen with ears wide open.

– TV-14 – English – When the “Swap Shop” radio show shares the scoop on sweet deals, collectors of cars, comics, creepy clown statues and more listen with ears wide open. Thirty-Nine (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean

