What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: February 17th, 2022

Happy Thursday and welcome to another roundup of what’s new on Netflix. There are six new releases on Netflix in the United States today. We’ll also check in the top 10s where Inventing Anna continues to take the top spot on the TV side but the Chris Hemsworth thriller added yesterday takes the top movie spot.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the big news releases to look forward to include the second season of Space Force, the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie and our personal highlight, The Cuphead Show!.

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix for February 17th

Fistful of Vengeance (2022)

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Director: Roel Reiné

Cast: Lewis Tan, Iko Uwais, JuJu Chan Szeto

Writer: Cameron Litvack, Yalun Tu

Runtime: 94 min

Wu Assassins didn’t exactly set the world on fire when it was released several years ago now and instead of a season 2 (it may come back but seems unlikely), Netflix opted to give the fantasy series a movie instead.

Featuring huge action set pieces, we follow the superpowered assassin who gained his powers in the show tracking a killer which leads him to Bangkok.

Reviews have been mixed thus far for the new movie.

Young Wallander (Season 2 / Killer’s Cove)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Cast: Adam Pålsson, Yasen Atour, Leanne Best

Writer: Ben Harris

Runtime: 50 mins

When it comes to stealth releases on Netflix, Young Wallander has seemingly gotten just that. There’s been very little fanfare headed into the release of Young Wallander S2 so if you want more, you’ll need to get watching.

Here’s what you can expect from the second season of the modernized iteration of the classic Wallander franchise:

“An opportunity to re-join the Major Crimes Unit arises when a new Superintendent, Samuel Osei, takes on the leadership. Wallander accepts the offer and is tasked with what seems to be a straightforward case: a hit-and-run outside a nightclub.”

Three Short Films

We finish our recommendations today giving a nod to the three short films today that all notably come from debut directors.

They all vary in length but none will run you over 20 minutes and each has a very different genre and tone.

Heart Shot – Directed by Marielle Woods – LGBTQ drama.

– Directed by Marielle Woods – LGBTQ drama. Forgive Us Our Trespasses – Directed by Ashley Eakin – World War II drama.

– Directed by Ashley Eakin – World War II drama. Erax – Directed by Hebru Brantley – Sci-fi fantasy.

You can find full descriptions for each short film below but given their runtimes, it’s best to go in cold and enjoy the ride.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 17th

5 New Movies Added Today

Erax (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Monstrous creatures leap from a magical storybook and unleash mayhem and mischief for Auntie Opal and her tween niece Nina in this spooky short film.

– TV-MA – English – Monstrous creatures leap from a magical storybook and unleash mayhem and mischief for Auntie Opal and her tween niece Nina in this spooky short film. Fistful of Vengeance (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A revenge mission becomes a fight to save the world from an ancient threat when superpowered assassin Kai tracks a killer to Bangkok.

– TV-MA – English – A revenge mission becomes a fight to save the world from an ancient threat when superpowered assassin Kai tracks a killer to Bangkok. Forgive Us Our Trespasses (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Targeted by Nazis as they hunt down and murder people with disabilities, a boy with a limb difference makes a daring decision while running for his life.

– TV-14 – English – Targeted by Nazis as they hunt down and murder people with disabilities, a boy with a limb difference makes a daring decision while running for his life. Heart Shot (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – In this short film, teenagers Nikki and Sam are in love and planning their future together — until Nikki’s dangerous past returns to threaten everything.

– TV-14 – English – In this short film, teenagers Nikki and Sam are in love and planning their future together — until Nikki’s dangerous past returns to threaten everything. Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Mo Gilligan breaks down his days as a broke teenager, working in retail, relationship dynamics, annoying talk show producers and more in this special.

1 New TV Series Added Today

Young Wallander (Season 2 / Killer’s Cove) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for February 17th, 2022