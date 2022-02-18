What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: February 18th, 2022

Happy Friday and as we head into a long weekend, here’s your roundup of what’s new on Netflix. We’ll also touch on what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s for the United States too.

It’s your last couple of days to watch a few noteworthy titles on Netflix. The Frankenstein Chronicles starring Sean Bean is leaving Netflix on Sunday alongside the excellent MGM Ben Kingsley movie Operation Finale.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for February 18th

Space Force (Season 2)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz

Writer: Steve Carell, Greg Daniels

Runtime: 30 min

Awards: Nominated for 4 Primetime Emmys. 7 nominations total

It may be last chance saloon for Space Force which moved production location to save on costs. While reviewers seem to suggest the second season is a notable step up from the first, will audiences agree? We’ll have to see.

Here’s what you can expect from the second season:

“Season 2 of Space Force picks up with General Naird and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges. Will the group come together or fall apart under the pressure…? Space Force is only human after all.”

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (2022)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Rory Kennedy

Writer: Mark Bailey, Keven McAlester

Runtime: 89 min

Netflix has had a string of great new documentaries added in 2022 so far and continuing that trend today is Downfall, a new doc that looks into the plane manufacturer Boeing who have had a string of failures over the past decade.

Oscar-nominated Rory Kennedy is behind the doc who is most known for the 2014’s Last Days in Vietnam.

The Cuphead Show! (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Tru Valentino, Frank Todaro, Luke Millington-Drake

Writer: Chad Moldenhauer, Jared Moldenhauer

Runtime: 15 mins

Rounding out our top picks for today is the beautifully animated series The Cuphead Show! which is based on the video game of the same name.

The new series follows the unique misadventures of loveable, impulsive scamp Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman.

Reviews for the 12-episode first season are already very strong with critics praising its aesthetic style and bingeable nature of the series.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 18th, 2022

5 New Movies Added Today

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (2022) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English – Investigators reveal how Boeing’s alleged priority of profit over safety could have contributed to two catastrophic crashes within months of each other.

– PG-13 – English – Investigators reveal how Boeing’s alleged priority of profit over safety could have contributed to two catastrophic crashes within months of each other. Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994) – TV-14 – Hindi – Although Nisha falls for Prem, she agrees to marry his older brother for the good of their families. But fate may have other plans for the lovebirds.

– TV-14 – Hindi – Although Nisha falls for Prem, she agrees to marry his older brother for the good of their families. But fate may have other plans for the lovebirds. Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999) – TV-G – Hindi – A misguided matriarch plots to cut off her stepson and his wife from the family fortune, creating a division within the once-happy, tightly-knit clan.

– TV-G – Hindi – A misguided matriarch plots to cut off her stepson and his wife from the family fortune, creating a division within the once-happy, tightly-knit clan. Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars (2022) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – They could have sent robots. Instead, they sent Rabbids. Join this unlikely team on a madcap mission to Mars where absolutely nothing goes as planned.

– TV-Y – English – They could have sent robots. Instead, they sent Rabbids. Join this unlikely team on a madcap mission to Mars where absolutely nothing goes as planned. Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) Netflix Original – R – English – In this sequel, influencers looking to breathe new life into a Texas ghost town encounter Leatherface, an infamous killer who wears a mask of human skin.

2 New TV Series Added Today

Space Force (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A four-star general begrudgingly teams up with an eccentric scientist to get the U.S. military’s newest agency — Space Force — ready for lift-off.

– TV-MA – English – A four-star general begrudgingly teams up with an eccentric scientist to get the U.S. military’s newest agency — Space Force — ready for lift-off. The Cuphead Show! (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – Follow the misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his easily swayed brother Mugman in this animated series based on the hit video game.

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for February 18th, 2022

Once again, a new movie rises to the top of the top movie charts with yesterday’s Fistful of Vengeance rising to the top. Blackhat drops down to number 3 while St. Vincent rises to the third position.

On the TV side, Shondaland’s Inventing Anna continues to take the top spot.