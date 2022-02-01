What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: February 1st, 2022

Welcome to your first of the month roundup of what’s new on Netflix. As per usual, the first of the month sees a rotation of licensed movies with lots of movies from the likes of Sony, Warner Brothers and Universal both coming and going. Here’s a full rundown of the 51 new movies and shows for February 1st, 2022.=

As always, you can find an expanded list of the new releases added today (and for years before that) via our what’s new on Netflix hub. There you’ll find more daily roundups plus an expansive list of what’s new with trailers, movie posters, cast and director info and other snippets of info that should help you find what to watch next on Netflix.

How’s does today’s February 1st haul compare to previous years?

2022 Feburary 1st Additions – 51

2021 Feburary 1st Additions – 26

2020 Feburary 1st Additions – 48

2020 Feburary 1st Additions – 100

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 1st

48 New Movies Added Today

Alpha and Omega (2010) – PG – English

– PG – English Anaconda (1997) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Arthur Christmas (2011) – PG – English

– PG – English Batman Begins (2005) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Blood Diamond (2006) – R – English

– R – English Caddyshack (1980) – R – English

– R – English Caddyshack 2 (1988) – PG – English

– PG – English Cleaner (2007) – R – English

– R – English Countdown (2019) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Despicable Me (2010) – PG – English

– PG – English Despicable Me 2 (2013) – PG – English

– PG – English Django & Django (2021) – TV-MA – Italian

– TV-MA – Italian Donnie Brasco (1997) – R – English

– R – English Expedition Happiness (2017) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Green Lantern (2011) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010) – PG – English

– PG – English Little Women (1994) – PG – English

– PG – English Me Against You: Mr. S’s Vendetta (2020) – TV-G – Italian

– TV-G – Italian My Best Friend Anne Frank (2021) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Dutch

– TV-14 – Dutch New Year’s Eve (2011) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English New York Prison Break: The Seduction of Joyce Mitchell (2017) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Patsy & Loretta (2019) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Scooby-Doo (2002) – PG – English

– PG – English Stepmom (1998) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English That’s My Boy (2012) – R – English

– R – English The Addams Family (1991) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Book of Eli (2010) – R – English

– R – English The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Contractor (2007) – R – English

– R – English The Dark Knight (2008) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Devil’s Advocate (1997) – R – English

– R – English The Exorcist (1973) – R – English

– R – English The Foreigner (2017) – R – English

– R – English The Hangover (2009) – R – English

– R – English The Last Samurai (2003) – R – English

– R – English The Lucky One (2012) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Negotiator (1998) – R – English

– R – English The New Guy (2002) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The One (2001) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Other Boleyn Girl (2008) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Other Guys (2010) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) – R – English

– R – English The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006) – R – English

– R – English Time (2021) – TV-MA – Cantonese

– TV-MA – Cantonese Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Warrior (2011) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Watchmen (2009) – R – English

3 New TV Series Added Today

Beauty Inside (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean

– TV-14 – Korean Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Raising Dion (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-G – English

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for February 1st, 2022