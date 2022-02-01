What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: February 1st, 2022

Welcome to your first of the month roundup of what’s new on Netflix. As per usual, the first of the month sees a rotation of licensed movies with lots of movies from the likes of Sony, Warner Brothers and Universal both coming and going. Here’s a full rundown of the 51 new movies and shows for February 1st, 2022.=
How’s does today’s February 1st haul compare to previous years?
- 2022 Feburary 1st Additions – 51
- 2021 Feburary 1st Additions – 26
- 2020 Feburary 1st Additions – 48
- 2020 Feburary 1st Additions – 100
Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 1st
48 New Movies Added Today
- Alpha and Omega (2010) – PG – English
- Anaconda (1997) – PG-13 – English
- Arthur Christmas (2011) – PG – English
- Batman Begins (2005) – PG-13 – English
- Blood Diamond (2006) – R – English
- Caddyshack (1980) – R – English
- Caddyshack 2 (1988) – PG – English
- Cleaner (2007) – R – English
- Countdown (2019) – PG-13 – English
- Despicable Me (2010) – PG – English
- Despicable Me 2 (2013) – PG – English
- Django & Django (2021) – TV-MA – Italian
- Donnie Brasco (1997) – R – English
- Expedition Happiness (2017) – TV-PG – English
- Green Lantern (2011) – PG-13 – English
- Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010) – PG – English
- Little Women (1994) – PG – English
- Me Against You: Mr. S’s Vendetta (2020) – TV-G – Italian
- My Best Friend Anne Frank (2021) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Dutch
- New Year’s Eve (2011) – PG-13 – English
- New York Prison Break: The Seduction of Joyce Mitchell (2017) – TV-14 – English
- Patsy & Loretta (2019) – TV-14 – English
- Scooby-Doo (2002) – PG – English
- Stepmom (1998) – PG-13 – English
- That’s My Boy (2012) – R – English
- The Addams Family (1991) – PG-13 – English
- The Book of Eli (2010) – R – English
- The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) – PG-13 – English
- The Contractor (2007) – R – English
- The Dark Knight (2008) – PG-13 – English
- The Devil’s Advocate (1997) – R – English
- The Exorcist (1973) – R – English
- The Foreigner (2017) – R – English
- The Hangover (2009) – R – English
- The Last Samurai (2003) – R – English
- The Lucky One (2012) – PG-13 – English
- The Negotiator (1998) – R – English
- The New Guy (2002) – PG-13 – English
- The One (2001) – PG-13 – English
- The Other Boleyn Girl (2008) – PG-13 – English
- The Other Guys (2010) – PG-13 – English
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) – R – English
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006) – R – English
- Time (2021) – TV-MA – Cantonese
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) – PG-13 – English
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) – PG-13 – English
- Warrior (2011) – PG-13 – English
- Watchmen (2009) – R – English
3 New TV Series Added Today
- Beauty Inside (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean
- Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English
- Raising Dion (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-G – English
Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for February 1st, 2022
|#
|TV Shows
|Movies
|1
|The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
|Home Team
|2
|All of Us are Dead
|Can You Keep A Secret?
|3
|Ozark
|The Royal Treatment
|4
|In From the Cold
|Don’t Look Up
|5
|Archive 81
|Munich: The Edge of War
|6
|Too Hot to Handle
|Home
|7
|Feria: La luz más oscura
|Just Go with It
|8
|CoComelon
|Red Notice
|9
|Soy Georgina
|Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
|10
|That Girl Lay Lay
|The Longest Yard