What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: February 22nd, 2022

Happy Tuesday and we’ve got 5 new releases to cover that have been added to Netflix over the past couple of days. We’ll also check in with what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s too which sees

Bit of housekeeping before we dive into what’s new on Netflix. A few big notable removals you should be aware of this week include Full Count (2019) which leaves tomorrow. Later in the week, we’ll see the removal of Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight! (2015), No Escape (2015) and Our Idiot Brother (2011).

Vikings: Valhalla headlines this week’s overall lineup with the first season coming on Friday. We’ll also see a new episode of the Kanye West documentary as well as Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for February 22nd, 2022

If you’re looking for more Netflix recommendations, go back and check out our top movie picks for last week.

Cat Burglar (2022)

Genre: Interactive

Cast: Alan Lee, James Adomian, Trevor Devall

Runtime: 16 min / 76 mins

Netflix released its eighteenth interactive special today which comes from Broke and Bones (the production company established by Black Mirror’s Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones) and is written by BoJack Horseman writers James Bowman and Mike Hollingsworth.

The new special will run you around 15 minutes in length but there’s over an hours worth of footage in total.

The retro-styled animated special will see you trying to protect a priceless piece of artwork from being stolen.

Race: Bubba Wallace (Limited Series)

Genre: Documentary, Sport

Cast: Darrell Wallace Jr., Bubba Wallace

Directed by Erik Parker, this six-part docu-series will take a look back at the life and current career of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace driving for 23XI Racing.

The documentary series specifically takes a look at the significance of the fact that Buba is currently the only Black driver on the grid.

Halloween (2007)

Genre: Horror

Director: Rob Zombie

Cast: Scout Taylor-Compton, Malcolm McDowell, Tyler Mane

Writer: Rob Zombie, John Carpenter, Debra Hill

Runtime: 109 min

Halloween has been resurrected in recent years at Universal but one of the overlooked renditions of the horror movie in recent years has been Rob Zombie’s movie released in 2007.

It’s by no means a perfect film but has plenty of frights that justifies a watch particularly if you’ve just come away from watching Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre added last Friday.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 22nd, 2022

4 New Movies Added Today

Blippi The Musical (2021) – TV-Y – English – Lovable, energetic Blippi brings his adventures and lessons to the big stage for a musical extravaganza that’ll have kids singing and dancing along.

– TV-Y – English – Lovable, energetic Blippi brings his adventures and lessons to the big stage for a musical extravaganza that’ll have kids singing and dancing along. Cat Burglar (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – In this edgy, over-the-top, interactive trivia toon, answer correctly to help Rowdy the Cat evade Peanut the Security Pup to steal some prized paintings.

– TV-14 – English – In this edgy, over-the-top, interactive trivia toon, answer correctly to help Rowdy the Cat evade Peanut the Security Pup to steal some prized paintings. Don’t Kill Me (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian – After Mirta dies of a drug overdose with her lover, she resuscitates alone and discovers she’s part of a violent world she never knew existed.

– TV-MA – Italian – After Mirta dies of a drug overdose with her lover, she resuscitates alone and discovers she’s part of a violent world she never knew existed. Halloween (2007) – R – English – This remake of the original horror flick finds Michael Myers escaped from a mental institution and returning home for more murderous mayhem.

1 New TV Series Added Today

Race: Bubba Wallace (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – This docuseries follows Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver currently in NASCAR’s Cup Series, as he uses his voice and talent to change the sport.

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for February 22nd, 2022

Since its addition on Netflix last Friday, Texas Chainsaw Massacre has managed to stave off competition and rise to the top spot.

Meanwhile, on the TV side, Inventing Anna continues to take the top spot showing that Shonda Rhimes truly knows what it takes to create a TV hit for the service.