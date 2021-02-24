What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: February 24th, 2021

We’re midway through the week and alongside the announcement of the full March 2021 list for the US today, Netflix US also added another 6 new titles to watch including some crackers. Here’s what’s new on Netflix and what’s trending for February 24th, 2021.

Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary, History

Cast: Hiro Kanagawa, Masami Kosaka, Hayate Masao, Masayoshi Haneda

Runtime: 43 mins

We often criticize Netflix for sending movies and TV series out to die and that certainly applies to this one and according to our inhouse Japan aficionado, Jacob, this is very much worth watching.

The documentary-hybrid series sets to recreate some of the most iconic battles that saw a power struggle in 16th century Japan.

Ginny & Georgia (Season 1)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass

Writer: Sarah Lampert

The big new series for today (and the major Netflix Original series of the week) is Ginny & Georgia which is often compared as a spiritual successor to Gilmore Girls.

Here’s what you can expect from the series:

“Free-spirited Georgia and her two kids, Ginny and Austin, move north in search of a fresh start but find that the road to new beginnings can be bumpy.”

Two Sentence Horror Stories (Season 2)

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Cast: Lauri Hendler, Wei-Yi Lin, Mardy Ma, Hannah Barlow

Writer: Vera Miao

Our next highlight of the day is often a series that gets overlooked on The CW. The show is a scripted horror series that saw its second season air on the network between January and February 2021 and now is on Netflix just a week after its finale aired.

Here’s what you can expect going into season 2 (season 1 remains available too):

“A group of high school students in detention are stalked by a demonic creature.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 24th

2 New Movies Added Today

Blue, Painful, Fragile (2020)

M8 – When Death Rescues Life (2019)

4 New TV Series Added Today

Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan (Season 1) Netflix Original

Canine Intervention (Season 1) Netflix Original

Ginny & Georgia (Season 1) Netflix Original

Two Sentence Horror Stories (Season 2)

