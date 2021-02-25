What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: February 25th, 2021

Thursdays are quickly becoming days where Netflix drops its international releases around the world and today is no exception with 12 new arrivals mainly hailing from outside the US. There’s main Spanish, Hindi, Japanese and Indonesian content today. We’ll also take a look at the top 10s in case none of the new arrivals take your fancy.

Before we dive in, a few removals for today and ones to watch before they depart tomorrow. Today saw the removal of Blue Ruin, Dolphin Tale 2 and One Last Thing. No removals for tomorrow but you’ll want to watch The Frozen Ground starring Nicolas Cage if you haven’t already and Night Comes On which both expire on Saturday.

Looking ahead, you have a large batch of new movies being added tomorrow including some new Netflix Originals as well as licensed titles like Our Idiot Brother and Captain Fantastic.

High-Rise Invasion (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Action, Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Cast: Haruka Shiraishi, Shiki Aoki, Akira Sekine, Junya Enoki, Yuuichirou Umehara, Megumi Ogata

We’ve had high hopes for this anime adapted from the incredibly popular manga series and early reviews suggest it’s a series worth digging into.

Here’s what you can expect going in:

“High schooler Yuri finds herself atop a skyscraper in a strange world, where she must survive against masked assailants bent on killing their prey.”

Sin senos sí hay paraíso & El final del paraíso

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama, Romance

Cast: Catherine Siachoque, Fabián Ríos, Carolina Gaitán, Juan Pablo Urrego, Majida Issa, Johanna Fadul

Language: Spanish

If you’ve been loving the regular drops of Telemundo content on Netflix, you’re going to be kept extremely busy today with well north of 300 new episodes of the hit Spanish series Sin senos sí hay paraíso and the spin-off El final del paraíso arriving today.

Here’s what you can expect from the main 240 episode long series:

“Born into a small town controlled by the mafia, an irate young woman seeks revenge on the forces that tore apart and wrongfully imprisoned her family.”

And the subsequent spin-off:

“In Colombia, the DEA’s new director targets a gang of dealers pushing a powerful drug while contending with an enemy who possesses a deep network.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 25th, 2021

8 New Movies Added Today

Delhi Belly (2011)

Dhobi Ghat (Mumbai Diaries) (2010)

Geez & Ann (2021) Netflix Original

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (2008)

Lagaan (2001)

Madness in the Desert (2003)

Peepli Live (2010)

Taare Zameen Par (2007)

4 New TV Series Added Today

El final del paraíso (Season 1 (90 Episodes))

High-Rise Invasion (Season 1) Netflix Original

Sin senos sí hay paraíso (Seasons 1-3)

The Last Bastion (Season 1)

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix US for February 25th, 2021