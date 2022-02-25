What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: February 25th, 2022

Welcome to your Friday roundup of what’s new on Netflix and as per most Fridays nowadays, we’ve got a big batch of new Netflix Originals from around the globe. Let’s run you through what’s new and what’s trending in the Netflix US top 10s.

Today is your last chance to watch Our Idiot Brother (2011) starring Paul Rudd and No Escape (2015) starring Owen Wilson and Pierce Brosnan.

Beyond weekly drops of some of the K-drama content, there are no major titles set to release on Netflix this weekend.

Next week we move into March so if you’re looking for what’s coming up, check out our updated preview.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for February 25th

Vikings: Valhalla (Season 1)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Cast: Pollyanna McIntosh, Frida Gustavsson, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson

Writer: Jeb Stuart

Runtime: 56 mins

We’ll kick off with the big new title of the day and possibly the entire month. We’re referring to the big new spin-off series to HISTORY channel’s Vikings in the form of Vikings: Valhalla.

Here’s what you can expect if you decide to check out the first set of episodes (three seasons have been commissioned) over the weekend:

“In this sequel to “Vikings,” a hundred years have passed and a new generation of legendary heroes arises to forge its own destiny — and make history.”

Juvenile Justice (Season 1)

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Kim Hye-soo, Kim Moo-yeol, Lee Sung-min, Lee Jung-eun

Runtime: 62 mins

For fans of Korean content, Juvenile Justice lands on Netflix today in full. In this court drama series, you’ll see a tough judge balancing her morals and ethics as she gets wrapped up in young people’s court cases.

Reviews are already strong for this series and although we don’t expect it to do big numbers, we’re sure fans of K-dramas will find something to love here.

A Madea Homecoming (2022)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Tyler Perry

Cast: Tyler Perry, Brendan O’Carroll, Tamela J. Mann

Writer: Tyler Perry

Runtime: 105 min