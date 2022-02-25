What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: February 25th, 2022

Welcome to your Friday roundup of what’s new on Netflix and as per most Fridays nowadays, we’ve got a big batch of new Netflix Originals from around the globe. Let’s run you through what’s new and what’s trending in the Netflix US top 10s.
Today is your last chance to watch Our Idiot Brother (2011) starring Paul Rudd and No Escape (2015) starring Owen Wilson and Pierce Brosnan.
Beyond weekly drops of some of the K-drama content, there are no major titles set to release on Netflix this weekend.
Next week we move into March so if you’re looking for what’s coming up, check out our updated preview.
Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for February 25th
Vikings: Valhalla (Season 1)
Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama
Cast: Pollyanna McIntosh, Frida Gustavsson, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson
Writer: Jeb Stuart
Runtime: 56 mins
We’ll kick off with the big new title of the day and possibly the entire month. We’re referring to the big new spin-off series to HISTORY channel’s Vikings in the form of Vikings: Valhalla.
Here’s what you can expect if you decide to check out the first set of episodes (three seasons have been commissioned) over the weekend:
“In this sequel to “Vikings,” a hundred years have passed and a new generation of legendary heroes arises to forge its own destiny — and make history.”
Juvenile Justice (Season 1)
Genre: Crime, Drama
Cast: Kim Hye-soo, Kim Moo-yeol, Lee Sung-min, Lee Jung-eun
Runtime: 62 mins
For fans of Korean content, Juvenile Justice lands on Netflix today in full. In this court drama series, you’ll see a tough judge balancing her morals and ethics as she gets wrapped up in young people’s court cases.
Reviews are already strong for this series and although we don’t expect it to do big numbers, we’re sure fans of K-dramas will find something to love here.
A Madea Homecoming (2022)
Genre: Comedy
Director: Tyler Perry
Cast: Tyler Perry, Brendan O’Carroll, Tamela J. Mann
Writer: Tyler Perry
Runtime: 105 min
We’ll say straight up that if you don’t like any of the previous Madea movies by Tyler Perry, this will do absolutely nothing to change your mind.
With that said, if you are a fan of previous Madea movies, there’s plenty to enjoy here in this latest rendition. The format sees Tyler Perry play multiple absurd roles at home with all the family coming together to celebrate her great-grandson’s college graduation.
As someone who’s never seen Madea before, I’m astonished this is still a thing but must confess it got a few giggles out of me.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 25th, 2022
For an expanded list of what’s new on Netflix, head on over to our what’s new hub.
4 New Movies Added Today
- A Madea Homecoming (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Madea’s back — hallelujer! And she’s not putting up with any nonsense as family drama erupts at her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration.
- Restless (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French – After going to extremes to cover up an accident, a corrupt cop’s life spirals out of control when he starts receiving threats from a mysterious witness.
- Social Man (2021) – TV-14 – Arabic – Two competitive social media influencers go head-to-head to snatch the “Social Man” of the year title and are willing to break all the rules to win.
- The Diesel (2018) – TV-14 – Arabic – A movie stuntman will stop at nothing to get revenge on the thugs who murdered his fiancée.
7 New TV Series Added Today
- Art&Tech (Season 2) – TV-G – Japanese – Explore the intersection of art and technology as each episode introduces a new contemporary artist and gets a closer look at their innovative methods.
- Back to 15 (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Portuguese – Unhappy with her life, 30-year-old Anita accidentally discovers a way to travel back to age 15. Can she rewrite her own history?
- Juvenile Justice (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean – A tough judge balances her aversion to minor offenders with firm beliefs on justice and punishment as she tackles complex cases inside a juvenile court.
- Karma’s World Music Videos (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Step into Karma’s musical world as she rocks the mic — and her curls — for this fun and funky playlist packed with rhymes and the power of positivity!
- Merlí. Sapere Aude (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Catalan – When Pol enrolls in university in pursuit of a philosophy degree, he’s challenged and enticed by new friends and an intimidating professor.
- The Fame Game (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi – When India’s most famous actress goes missing, the search for her chips away at the flawless facade of her life and family, revealing painful truths.
- Vikings: Valhalla (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – In this sequel to “Vikings,” a hundred years have passed and a new generation of legendary heroes arises to forge its own destiny — and make history.
Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for February 25th
|#
|TV Shows
|Movies
|1
|Inventing Anna
|Despicable Me 2
|2
|Love is Blind
|Texas Chainsaw Massacre
|3
|jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
|The Tinder Swindler
|4
|Sweet Magnolias
|St. Vincent
|5
|Ozark
|Despicable Me
|6
|All of Us are Dead
|Blackhat
|7
|The Cuphead Show!
|Don’t Kill Me
|8
|Space Force
|Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
|9
|CoComelon
|Halloween
|10
|Raising Dion
|Last Man Down
For further breakdowns of what’s trending on Netflix around the globe, check out our Netflix top 10 hub.