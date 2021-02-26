What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: February 26th, 2021

Happy Friday and welcome to your roundup of all the new releases on Netflix in the United States for the end of the week. We’ll also take a look at the Netflix top 10s too. In total, 10 new titles were added to Netflix US today.

Although we’re not expecting anything new on Netflix this weekend, there are a number of titles expiring. These include:

The Frozen Ground (2013) – Saturday

Night Comes On (2018) – Saturday

Dagh Ujala (2015) – Sunday

Mine (2016) – Sunday

People You May Know (2016) – Sunday

Now let’s get into the highlights of what’s new and we’ll be back on Sunday via the what’s new on Netflix hub for a complete recap of the week’s new releases.

Who Am I (2014)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Director: Baran bo Odar

Cast: Tom Schilling, Elyas M’Barek, Wotan Wilke Möhring, Antoine Monot Jr.

Runtime: 102 min

If you love Netflix’s Dark or are pumped for the next series from the creators, 1899, you’ll want to check out Who Am I which dropped on Netflix US today.

The German-language film could easily be compared to Mr. Robot in that it’s about hackers and specifically one hacker that seeks to make a name for himself.

It’s fast-paced and features the exact same writing that makes Dark the massive hit it is today.

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Matt Ross

Cast: Viggo Mortensen, George MacKay, Samantha Isler, Annalise Basso

Runtime: 118 min

One of the best movies Netflix has managed to license so far in 2016 is the Viggo Mortensen NYT Critics Pick Captain Fantastic.

The film is absolutely superb and if you haven’t seen it yet here’s what you can expect:

“A father raising his children off the grid begins to question his anti-establishment, utopian views when a tragic loss pulls them back into society.”

Bigfoot Family

Genre: Animation, Family

Director: Jeremy Degruson, Ben Stassen

Cast: Kylian Trouillard, Alexis Victor, Marie Chevalot, Frederic Souterelle

Runtime: 89 min

For the kids and families this weekend comes a new animated movie from the studio behind The Queen’s Corgi and The Son of Bigfoot for which this is the sequel. The original is not on Netflix but for the most part, you can watch this as a standalone movie.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Bigfoot’s now a big deal. So when he goes missing, his shy but tech-savvy teen son must take on an evil CEO to save his family and a wildlife preserve.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 26th

10 New Movies Added Today

Bigfoot Family (2020) Netflix Original

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Crazy About Her (2021) Netflix Original

Fuga (2006)

No Escape (2015)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

The Girl on the Train (2021) Netflix Original

The Netflix Afterparty – Ginny & Georgia (2021) Netflix Original

Tony Manero (2008)

Who Am I (2014)

