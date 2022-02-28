HomeWhat's New on NetflixWhat’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: February 28th, 2022

What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: February 28th, 2022

by @kasey__moore
Published on February 28th, 2022, 12:22 pm EST

two sentence horror stories new on netflix february 28 2022

Two Sentence Horror Stories – Picture: The CW

Welcome to your first daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix for this week. We’ve got four new releases including a new show from The CW, a new K-drama, a new stand-up special, and a Polish drama. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix for February 28th, 2022.

Tomorrow will see lots of new movies added to the service as part of the first of the month additions. We’re going to see movies like Zoolander, Shrek, The Shawshank Redemption and Top Gun added to the service in the US.

Today is your last chance to watch quite a lot of content from Netflix. All of The Defenders departs Netflix tomorrow in favor of either Disney+ or Hulu in the coming months. We’ll also see other Disney properties such as American Crime Story and American Horror Story leave too. That’s in addition to all the movies that are departing.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for February 28th

2 New Movies Added Today

  • Chappelle’s Home Team – Earthquake: Legendary (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Earthquake shakes up the stage with his takes on “health is wealth,” prostate exams and one particularly lengthy celebrity funeral.
  • My Wonderful Life (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish – An unhappily married woman fights to keep her multigenerational family together as she tries to stop an anonymous blackmailer from exposing her secret.

2 New TV Series Added Today

  • Business Proposal (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean – In disguise as her friend, Ha-ri shows up to a blind date to scare him away. But plans go awry when he turns out to be her CEO — and makes a proposal.
  • Two Sentence Horror Stories (Season 3) – TV-14 – English – Inspired by online fan fiction, this horror anthology series follows fearful victims who find themselves caught in dark and twisted circumstances.

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for February 28th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies
1 Vikings: Valhalla Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming
2 Inventing Anna Restless
3 Love is Blind Despicable Me 2
4 Sweet Magnolias The Tinder Swindler
5 Ozark Despicable Me
6 jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy St. Vincent
7 The Cuphead Show! Texas Chainsaw Massacre
8 All of Us are Dead Home Team
9 CoComelon Blackhat
10 Space Force Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
Kasey Moore

Article by

Covering Netflix since 2013, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for close to a decade. Resides in the United Kingdom. Favorite shows on Netflix includes Mindhunter, Love, Death and Robots and Stranger Things.

More from What's New on Netflix

Get Netflix Updates

Weekly roundups of the biggest Netflix news.
Invalid email address