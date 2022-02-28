What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: February 28th, 2022

Welcome to your first daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix for this week. We’ve got four new releases including a new show from The CW, a new K-drama, a new stand-up special, and a Polish drama. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix for February 28th, 2022.

Tomorrow will see lots of new movies added to the service as part of the first of the month additions. We’re going to see movies like Zoolander, Shrek, The Shawshank Redemption and Top Gun added to the service in the US.

Today is your last chance to watch quite a lot of content from Netflix. All of The Defenders departs Netflix tomorrow in favor of either Disney+ or Hulu in the coming months. We’ll also see other Disney properties such as American Crime Story and American Horror Story leave too. That’s in addition to all the movies that are departing.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for February 28th

2 New Movies Added Today

Chappelle’s Home Team – Earthquake: Legendary (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Earthquake shakes up the stage with his takes on “health is wealth,” prostate exams and one particularly lengthy celebrity funeral.

– TV-MA – English – Earthquake shakes up the stage with his takes on “health is wealth,” prostate exams and one particularly lengthy celebrity funeral. My Wonderful Life (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish – An unhappily married woman fights to keep her multigenerational family together as she tries to stop an anonymous blackmailer from exposing her secret.

2 New TV Series Added Today

Business Proposal (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean – In disguise as her friend, Ha-ri shows up to a blind date to scare him away. But plans go awry when he turns out to be her CEO — and makes a proposal.

Two Sentence Horror Stories (Season 3) – TV-14 – English – Inspired by online fan fiction, this horror anthology series follows fearful victims who find themselves caught in dark and twisted circumstances.

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for February 28th, 2022