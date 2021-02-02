What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: February 2nd, 2021

Happy Tuesday and today, Netflix added four new releases to the service today including two animated series. Here’s what’s new on Netflix for February 2nd, what departed and what’s trending in the top 10s.

Today only saw the removal of one title. The 2018 movie Viking Destiny departed. No removals planned for tomorrow but it’s your last couple of days to watch the indie movie, French Dirty which departs on Thursday.

Miss any of the 26 additions that hit yesterday? You can find the full list here or as always, the expanded list of what’s new on Netflix is also being constantly updated.

Now let’s dive into what’s new on Netflix for today:

Kid Cosmic (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

Cast: Keith Ferguson, Jack Fisher, Amanda Céline Miller, Lily Rose Silver

Francisco Angones, Lauren Faust, and Craig McCracken between them have some solid credits behind them including The Powerpuff Girls, Dexter’s Laboratory, and DuckTales.

Now comes Kid Cosmic, a superhero animated series about a young boy who dreams of becoming a superhero and gets that wish granted.

Its animation style is probably one of the most unique and effective in the Netflix Original kids library and early reviews suggest it’s going to be a hit. Don’t miss this!

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Season 2)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Tiffany Haddish, Tracey Ashley, April Macie, Flame Monroe

Writer: Page Hurwitz, Tiffany Haddish

Awards: Nominated for 1 Primetime Emmy. Another 1 nomination.

If you’re a fan of stand-up you probably caught Tiffany Haddish’s Present series when it first dropped in August 2019 and now is back with another 6 comedians.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 2nd, 2021

1 New Movies Added Today

Our Lady of San Juan, Four Centuries of Miracles (2021)

3 New TV Series Added Today

Kid Cosmic (Season 1) Netflix Original

Mighty Express (Season 2) Netflix Original

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Season 2) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & Series on Netflix for February 2nd, 2021