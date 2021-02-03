What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: February 3rd, 2021

We’re mid-week and Netflix has released another four additions to the service today including some foreign feature films, a new flagship feel-good series and the return of one of the Power Rangers series. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix US for February 3rd, 2021.

As we stated in yesterday’s roundup, no removals from Netflix today but French Dirty is due to be removed tomorrow. On Friday, OCTB and Erased starring Aaron Eckhart is due to depart.

Still to come this week includes The Sinner on Saturday, the South Korean sci-fi Space Sweepers and Malcolm and Marie.

Now let’s take a look at a couple of highlights from today.

Firefly Lane (Season 1)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: Beau Garrett, Sarah Chalke, Roan Curtis, Katherine Heigl

If you’re a fan of your feel-good dramas, Netflix just added another one today which chronicles a friendship that spans three decades.

Reviews have varied from what we’ve seen so far. Some call it a feel-good series with little substance while others have praised its great performances from the two lead cast members. Let us know in the comments what you think.

Black Beach (2020)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Thriller

Director: Esteban Crespo

Cast: Raúl Arévalo, Paulina García, Candela Peña, Claude Musungayi

Runtime: 110 min

Fans of international cinema were treated to two titles today but the one we’d like to draw your attention to is Black Beach.

The movie follows a businessman who is recruited to help save a US engineer who has been kidnapped.

The movie hasn’t received the best of reviews with it currently only sitting on a 4.8 on IMDb as of the time of publishing.

Regarding the Power Rangers re-addition. In case you didn’t know the majority of the Power Rangers TV library departed on February 1st. This could indicate something is going on behind the scenes and potentially rights are getting distributed as we speak. We’ll keep you posted.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 3rd, 2021

2 New Movies Added Today

All My Friends Are Dead (2020) Netflix Original

Black Beach (2020) Netflix Original

2 New TV Series Added Today

Firefly Lane (Season 1) Netflix Original

Power Rangers Ninja Steel (2 Seasons)

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for February 3rd, 2021

Can anyone stop the force of nature that is Bridgerton as it once again sits above the competition?