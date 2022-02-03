What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: February 3rd, 2022

Welcome to your Thursday roundup of what’s new on Netflix where we’ve got 7 new movies and shows that have touched down onto the service over the past couple of days. We’ll also touch base on what’s currently trending on the Netflix top 10s as well.

Looking ahead, the big new release on Netflix for tomorrow is Sweet Magnolias season 2 and over the weekend we’ll see a new season of the anime series Sword Art Online.

Last Chance to Watch on Netflix

Today is your last chance to watch Faith, Hope & Love (2019) starring Robert Krantz, Peta Murgatroyd, Corbin Bernsen, Michael Richards, and Nancy Stafford.

On Saturday, we’ll see the departure of a number of titles including the Netflix Original documentary Mercenary as well as Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story (2020).

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix for February 3rd

Kid Cosmic (Season 3)

Genre: Animation, Short, Action

Cast: Amanda Céline Miller, Lily Rose Silver, Keith Ferguson

Writer: Craig McCracken, Lauren Faust, Francisco Angones

Runtime: 25 min

The animated tales of Kid Cosmic concludes today exactly a year after the series first debuted.

Here’s what you can expect from the new and final season:

“Kid’s superhero dreams come true as the Local Heroes become Earth’s greatest champions. But is something amiss with this ridiculously awesome adventure?”

Without doubt, Kid Cosmic is one of Netflix’s best kids series to date and we’ll be sad to see it go today but fingers crossed we haven’t seen the last of Craig McCracken and others that worked on this gem of a project.

Murderville (Season 1)

Genre: Comedy, Mystery

Director: Nikki Borges

Cast: Ginger Kearns, Chelsey Ng, Jake Cannavale, Sathya Sridharan

Writer: Ginger Kearns, Chelsey Ng

Comedy from Netflix has often struggled and one that we suspect may get lost amongst the crowd is Murderville despite being a truly unique title in the genre.

The improv comedy series features six episodes that follows a detective having to think on the fly investigating a series of murders.

Among the cameos you’ll see throughout the series includes Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Sharon Stone, Annie murphy, Kumail Nanjiani, Erinn Hayes, and Mary Hollis Inboden.

Honey Girls (2021)

Genre: Comedy, Family, Music

Director: Trey Fanjoy

Cast: Ashanti, Ava Grace, Aliyah Mastin

Writer: Mike Mariano, Cindy McCreery, Sharon Price John

Runtime: 90 min

Released today on Netflix from Sony Pictures is the SVOD debut of the family musical movie, Honey Girls.

Spearheaded by Ashanti, the movie sees a music competition play out with Ashanti playing Fancy G who is judging the young and up and comers.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 3rd, 2022

Those marked with an asterisk were released on February 2nd.

2 New Movies Added

Honey Girls (2021) – PG – English – Three young musicians enter a talent competition hosted by pop star Fancy G to become the next big solo act but find their talents are better together.

– PG – English – Three young musicians enter a talent competition hosted by pop star Fancy G to become the next big solo act but find their talents are better together. The Tinder Swindler (2022) Netflix Original * – TV-MA – English – Posing as a wealthy, jet-setting diamond mogul, he wooed women online then conned them out of millions of dollars. Now some victims plan for payback.

5 New TV Series Added

Dark Desire (Season 2) Netflix Original * – TV-MA – Spanish – Married Alma spends a fateful weekend away from home that ignites passion, ends in tragedy and leads her to question the truth about those close to her.

* – TV-MA – Spanish – Married Alma spends a fateful weekend away from home that ignites passion, ends in tragedy and leads her to question the truth about those close to her. Finding Ola (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Arabic – After a life-altering event, Ola embarks on a journey of self-discovery while dealing with the challenges of raising two children and making ends meet.

– TV-14 – Arabic – After a life-altering event, Ola embarks on a journey of self-discovery while dealing with the challenges of raising two children and making ends meet. Kid Cosmic (Season 3) Netflix Original * – TV-Y7 – English – A boy’s superhero dreams come true when he finds five powerful cosmic stones. But saving the day is harder than he imagined — and he can’t do it alone.

* – TV-Y7 – English – A boy’s superhero dreams come true when he finds five powerful cosmic stones. But saving the day is harder than he imagined — and he can’t do it alone. MeatEater (Season 10 – Part 1) Netflix Original * – TV-14 – English – Hunter, author, cook and conservationist Steven Rinella treks into the world’s most remote, beautiful regions, bringing game meat from field to table.

* – TV-14 – English – Hunter, author, cook and conservationist Steven Rinella treks into the world’s most remote, beautiful regions, bringing game meat from field to table. Murderville (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Eccentric detective Terry Seattle teams up with clueless celebrity guest stars to investigate a series of murders in this improvisational crime comedy.

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for February 3rd, 2022

# TV Shows Movies 1 Raising Dion Despicable Me 2 2 The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window The Tinder Swindler 3 All of Us are Dead Home Team 4 Ozark Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen 5 In From the Cold The Lucky One 6 Dark Desire Can You Keep a Secret? 7 Archive 81 That’s My Boy 8 Gabby’s Dollhouse Transformers: Dark of the Moon 9 CoComelon My Best Friend Anne Frank 10 Too Hot to Handle Countdown

