What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: February 5th, 2021

Here's a look at the 11 new titles to hit Netflix US for February 5th, 2021, and what's trending in the top 10s.

Before we dig in, a couple of removals to touch on. The Expatriate (otherwise known as Erased) was removed from Netflix US today alongside OCTB.

Today is your last day to watch Desolate (2018), Lila & Even (2015), and Woody Woodpecker (2017).

Malcolm & Marie (2021)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Sam Levinson

Cast: Zendaya, John David Washington

Runtime: 106 min

Malcolm & Marie is the big new movie release on Netflix this week and is a black and white film that features two of the biggest stars in the world right now.

Here’s what you can expect if this is the first you’ve heard of it:

“As a filmmaker and his girlfriend return home from his movie premiere, smoldering tensions and painful revelations push them toward a romantic reckoning.”

What’s interesting about this movie is how divided opinions are for it. One of the best reviews we’ve seen is from Nina Metz from the Chicago Tribune saying the “performances are terrific,” but going in-depth on why could be viewed negatively and a lot of its depends on your tolerance on the characters themselves and the fact it’s a very talky movie.

Space Sweepers (2021)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

Director: Sung-hee Jo

Cast: Daniel Joey Albright, Seon-kyu Jin, Song Joong-Ki, Milan-Devi LaBrey

Runtime: 136 min

One movie we suspect is going to take off in a big way over the coming days is Space Sweepers, a new sci-fi adventure out of South Korea.

The stunning CGI in this one is the big draw but you stay for a convincing story and an interesting global attitude of the film (it dips in multiple languages throughout).

Early reviews are strong with the movie sitting at a 7.1/10 on IMDb as of the time of publishing.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 5th

8 New Movies Added Today

Blanche Gardin: I talk to myself (2017)

Doob: No Bed of Roses (2017)

Little Big Women (2020) Netflix Original

Malcolm & Marie (2021) Netflix Original

Space Sweepers (2021) Netflix Original

Strip Down, Rise Up (2021) Netflix Original

The Last Paradiso (2021) Netflix Original

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity (2020) Netflix Original

3 New TV Series Added Today

Hache (Season 2) Netflix Original

Invisible City (Season 1) Netflix Original

Pablo Escobar, el patrón del mal (Season 1)

