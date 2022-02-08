What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: February 8th, 2022

A very slow start to the week on Netflix US with only three new releases to report on. We’ll go through them and touch on what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s for February 8th too.

While it may be quite light for Netflixers in the US right now, other regions have had a busy start to the week.

In the UK, they saw the release of Kursk: The Last Mission starring Colin Firth as well as the beloved action movie Sicario starring Emily Blunt and Josh Brolin.

In Canada, they saw the rom-com Finding You starring Rose Reid, Jedidiah Goodacre, and Katherine McNamara added yesterday.

All regions saw the additions listed below added.

One title that was added to Netflix over the weekend which we didn’t get to feature in any of our daily lists is the fourth season of the anime series Sword Art Online. New episodes dropped on Saturday.

As always an extended version of this list and additional daily recaps of what’s new on Netflix can be found on our new on Netflix hub.

Last Chance to Watch on Netflix in the United States

Today is your last chance to watch two movies on Netflix which are set to expire tomorrow.

First up is Fronteras (2018) which is about a border patrol agent dealing with a moral dilemma working on the American Southwest border.

Polaroid (2019) is also set to depart Netflix tomorrow. The horror movie is about a teen discovering a vintage camera that seems to kill whoever it snaps.

Also leaving Netflix over the next 5 days includes:

The World We Make (2019) – Leaving February 10th

Good Time (2017) – Leaving February 11th

We Bare Bears (Multiple Seasons) – Leaving February 11th

French Toast (2015) – Leaving February 12th

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for February 8th

Child of Kamiari Month (2021)

Genre: Animation, Drama, Fantasy

Director: Takana Shirai

Cast: Miyu Irino, Aju Makita, Maaya Sakamoto

Runtime: 99 min

Awards: 5 nominations

Also known as Kamiarizuki no kodomo, this new anime movie comes from Takana Shirai who has worked on titles such as Wolf Children and MFKZ in the past.

Here’s what you can expect from the new movie:

“A year after losing her mother, a young girl learns that she must journey across Japan to the annual gathering of gods in the sacred land of Izumo.”

Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? (2022)

Genre: Stand-up

Director: Robert Townsend

Cast: Ms. Pat

Runtime: 54 mins

Ms. Pat gets her first solo stand-up special on Netlfix today following her first appearance in the second season of Netflix’s The Degenerates.

Here’s what you can expect from the stand-up special:

“Ms. Pat finds laughter in the absurdities of parenting, pet lovers and very unfortunate lip trends as she unpacks a painful past with humor and honesty.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 8th, 2022

2 New Movies Added Today

Child of Kamiari Month (2021) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Japanese

– TV-PG – Japanese Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

1 New TV Series Added Today

Love is Blind: Japan (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese – In this reality dating series, marriage-minded singles in Japan meet, date and get engaged — before ever setting eyes on each other.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for February 8th, 2022