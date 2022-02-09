What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: February 9th, 2022

We’re midweek and Netflix has just received another six new titles today five of which are Netflix Originals. Here’s a full rundown of what’s new on Netflix and what’s trending for February 9th, 2022.

Still to come this week includes Inventing Anna which touches down on Friday alongside the new French sci-fi movie Bigbug.

Last Chance to Watch on Netflix

The World We Make (2019) departs from Netflix tomorrow. The teen drama is about “a teenage equestrian and a local football player falling for each other, but simmering racism in their small town puts their relationship to the test.”

Good Time (2017) starring Robert Pattinson departs Netflix on Friday alongside We Bare Bears.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 9th, 2022

Please note that these releases are only in the United States but those marked with Netflix Original likely released globally.

2 New Movies Added Today

The Kindness of Strangers (2019) – TV-14 – English – After fleeing an abusive husband, a mother and her sons find love, comfort and kindness with a group of strangers struggling to survive in wintry NYC.

The Privilege (2022) Netflix Original – N/A – German – A wealthy teen and his friends attending an elite private school uncover a dark conspiracy while looking into a series of strange supernatural events.

4 New TV Series Added Today

Catching Killers (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – The investigators behind infamous serial killer cases reveal the harrowing, chilling details of their extraordinary efforts in this true crime series.

Disenchantment (Part 4) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Princess duties call, but she'd rather be drinking. Free-spirited Bean exasperates the king as she wreaks havoc with her demon and elf pals.

Ideias à Venda (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Portuguese – Brazilian entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to an audience and celebrity judges. But to win R$200,000, they’ll also have to navigate tough challenges.

Only Jokes Allowed (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Six of South Africa's top comedians take center stage and showcase their talent in this collection of short stand-up sets.

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for February 9th, 2022

