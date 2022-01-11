What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: January 11th, 2022

It’s been well over a week since our last daily update on what’s new on Netflix and the simple reason behind that is that there just hasn’t been much to talk about. With that said, we’ve finally got some new movies and TV shows to talk about so let’s dive into what’s new on Netflix in the United States and what’s trending for January 11th, 2022.

There’s still a number of releases to look forward to later in the month including some newly announced movies such as the two upcoming exclusives from ARRAY.

Still to come this week we’ve got the new horror series Archive 81 and the excellent movie Phantom Thread coming on Saturday.

Best New Movies & Shows Added to Netflix

Tides (2021)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Director: Tim Fehlbaum

Cast: Nora Arnezeder, Iain Glen, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina

Writer: Tim Fehlbaum, Mariko Minoguchi, Jo Rogers

Runtime: 104 min

Also known as The Colony, this German-produced movie makes its SVOD debut on Netflix today.

Set slightly in the future, the movie sees Earth facing a catastrophic end and it’s down to an astronaut to decide what happens to the people of Earth and a brand new colony set up on Kepler-209.

Reviews are mixed which is accustomed to many titles in this genre so we’d recommend giving it a spin.

Under Suspicion (2000)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: Stephen Hopkins

Cast: Morgan Freeman, Gene Hackman, Thomas Jane, Monica Bellucci.

Writer: John Wainwright, Claude Miller, Jean Herman

Runtime: 110 min

An underrated Morgan Freeman classic has unexpectedly arrived on Netflix today.

It features an impressive cast who have many Oscars and Golden Globe wins between them is about a rich tax attorney being questioned after the murders of two girls.

Undercover (Season 3)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Tom Waes, Frank Lammers, Elise Schaap

Runtime: 50 min

Undercover has been the best performing series out of Belgium and Netherlands so far. The crime dramas third season picks up after the events of the second season.

Here’s what you can expect:

“A court case and a possible prison sentence are looming over ex-cop Bob. Ferry is released from prison but finds out that his position at the top of the XTC-world is taken over by a new, stronger and more intelligent gang, which is led by the Dutch-Turkish married couple Serkan and Leyla Bulut. When a young undercover agent is murdered, the police realise that they have a mole in their midst. Patrick Diericks makes Bob an offer: he can make his court case disappear if Bob goes undercover again and can unmask the traitor inside Serkan’s gang as a civilian infiltrator. Bob reluctantly takes on this life-threatening mission in order to get his life back on the rails and to secure a future with his new family. But then he encounters Ferry Bouman…”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix between January 9th to 11th

3 New Movies Added

Dear Mother (2020) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French – When Jean-Louis’ heart stops beating, he must confront his Oedipal issues — and ask his mother an unthinkable question — or he’ll be dead in three days.

– TV-MA – French – When Jean-Louis’ heart stops beating, he must confront his Oedipal issues — and ask his mother an unthinkable question — or he’ll be dead in three days. Tides (2021) – R – English – A colony in space sends an astronaut back to Earth to decide the fate of the planet’s remaining inhabitants after the colonists become infertile.

– R – English – A colony in space sends an astronaut back to Earth to decide the fate of the planet’s remaining inhabitants after the colonists become infertile. Under Suspicion (2000) – R – English – After finding the body of a murdered girl, a powerful attorney faces an intense interrogation from a police captain who considers him the main suspect.

3 New TV Series Added

Newton’s Cradle (Season 1) – TV-14 – Arabic – Seeking US naturalization, a couple decides to have their firstborn in America, a risky venture packed with grave consequences on their marriage.

– TV-14 – Arabic – Seeking US naturalization, a couple decides to have their firstborn in America, a risky venture packed with grave consequences on their marriage. Polly Pocket (Season 4) – TV-Y7 – English – After uncovering a magical locket that allows her to shrink in size, Polly and her friends set out on big adventures with petite power.

– TV-Y7 – English – After uncovering a magical locket that allows her to shrink in size, Polly and her friends set out on big adventures with petite power. Undercover (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Dutch – The lines begin to blur for a pair of undercover cops as they try to infiltrate a drug kingpin’s operation by posing as a couple and moving in next door.

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for January 11th