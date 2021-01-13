What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: January 13th, 2021

We’re at the mid-week point and once again, it’s a slow trickle of new releases throughout the week with another 2 added today. We’ll also check in with what’s going on with the top 10 movies and TV series for the day.

Today is your last chance to watch the horror movie 13 Sins which departs promptly at 12:01 AM PST. Considering the genre, the movie ranks well and is about a man appearing on a game show that isn’t quite the fun game it once appeared to be.

Friday is going to see the most additions with 14 titles currently scheduled.

OK, let’s take a look at what’s new on Netflix for today.

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (Limited Series)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Tiller Russell

Netflix just cannot stop with its murder documentaries. Today, another limited series arrives on Netflix this time looking into one notorious serial killer and two detectives’ efforts to stop him.

Tiller Russell directs the series who is previously known for producing on Chicago P.D. and recently directed The Last Narc for Prime Video.

An Imperfect Murder (2017)

Genre: Drama

Director: James Toback

Cast: Sienna Miller, Alec Baldwin, Charles Grodin, Colleen Camp

Runtime: 71 min

The next film is almost certainly a skip unless you’re a particular fan of Sienna Miller or Alec Baldwin as the movie has abysmal reviews (3.0 on IMDb).

An Imperfect Murder follows an actress who dreams about killing her ex-boyfriend but one day, that comes to fruition.

Top 10 TV Series & Movies on Netflix US for January 13th, 2021

# Movies TV Series 1 We Can Be Heroes Bridgerton 2 Good Burger Lupin 3 Pieces of a Woman Cobra Kai 4 Charming L.A.’s Finest 5 Killers Cocomelon 6 17 Again Surviving Death 7 Catch Me If You Can Gabby’s Dollhouse 8 Superbad Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio 9 Unknown History of Swear Words 10 Surf’s Up Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons

That’s it for today, no titles are lined up for tomorrow so let us know in the comments down below what you’re watching on Netflix.