What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: January 13th, 2022

Welcome to another roundup of what’s new on Netflix where we’ve got six brand new releases to cover that have hit Netflix for January 12th and the 13th, 2022. We’ll also take a look at what’s trending for January 13th, 2022.

Looking ahead to tomorrow and the weekend, the big upcoming highlights are After Life season 3, the new horror series Archive 81 and on Sunday we get Phantom Thread added to Netflix.

No major removals over the next few days although on Sunday we’ll see the departure of the entire Twilight saga.

Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for January 13th

The God Committee (2021)

Genre: Thriller

Director: Austin Stark

Cast: Kelsey Grammer, Julia Stiles, Colman Domingo

Writer: Austin Stark, Mark St. Germain

Runtime: 98 min

Our top recommendation from the 6 new releases added over the past two days is The God Committee.

The premise is perhaps the most enticing part of this movie even if most seem to agree it doesn’t necessarily stick the landing. The plot revolves a committee of doctors who have to make the life-changing decisions of who gets to live and who sadly will die.

Cheer (Season 2)

Genre: Documentary, Reality-TV

Cast: Jerry Harris, Gabi Butler, Morgan Simianer

The first season of Cheer nabbed Netflix a number of Primetime Emmys and plenty of headlines after the release and not necessarily for the best of reasons.

The show tackles its first head-on and continues to document the hard-working lives of cheerleaders.

Brazen (2022)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Director: Monika Mitchell

Cast: Alyssa Milano, Sam Page, Colleen Wheeler

Writer: Suzette Couture, Donald Martin, Nora Roberts

Runtime: 94 min

Fans of Alyssa Milano will likely find something of value in this adaptation of the Nora Roberts novel.

The story of the movie revolves around a mystery writer who returns home to spend time with her sister. After only a brief period there she eventually goes on to finding her sister dead and that she led a double life as a dominatrix online. Grace (played by Milano) sets out to solve the case with the local PD.

Full List New Releases on Netflix

4 New Movies Added

Brazen (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English How I Fell in Love with a Gangster (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish – A mysterious woman recounts the rise and fall of Nikodem “Niko?” Skotarczak, one of the biggest gangsters in Poland’s history. Inspired by a true story.

– TV-MA – Polish – A mysterious woman recounts the rise and fall of Nikodem “Niko?” Skotarczak, one of the biggest gangsters in Poland’s history. Inspired by a true story. Photocopier (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Indonesian – When photos of her at a party cause her to lose a scholarship, a student investigates whether something devastating happened to her that night.

– TV-MA – Indonesian – When photos of her at a party cause her to lose a scholarship, a student investigates whether something devastating happened to her that night. The God Committee (2021) – TV-MA – English

2 New TV Series Added

Cheer (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Journalist (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese – A dedicated journalist doggedly pursues the truth about a government corruption scandal even as powerful enemies seek to neutralize her reporting.

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for January 13th

# TV Shows Movies 1 Cobra Kai Tides 2 Stay Close Don’t Look Up 3 The Witcher Just Go with It 4 Hype House The Longest Yard 5 Emily in Paris The Town 6 Queer Eye Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 7 CoComelon Journey 2: The Mysterious Island 8 The Queen of Flow First Sunday 9 Undercover Girl, Interrupted 10 Action Pack 300

What are you watching on Netflix right now? Let us know down below.