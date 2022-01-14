What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: January 14th, 2022

Happy Friday and we’re almost into the weekend which means your usual Friday batch of new Netflix Originals. Here’s everything new on Netflix for January 14th, 2022 and what’s currently trending in the movie and TV charts.

This weekend, the major new release coming to Netflix is the 2017 Paul Thomas Anderson movie Phantom Thread. That arrives on Sunday. As we mentioned in our roundup of what’s new yesterday, this is your last couple of days to watch the Twilight saga as it leaves on Sunday.

Let’s now dive into what’s new on Netflix today:

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix for January 14th, 2022

Archive 81 (Season 1)

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery

Cast: Mamoudou Athie, Dina Shihabi, Matt McGorry, Evan Jonigkeit, Martin Donovan, Julia Chan

Runtime: 59 mins

Netflix’s first major TV release of 2022 finally hits today! Led by Mamoudou Athie, the series follows Dan Turner who is a video archivist tasked with restoring a collection of tapes. These tapes end up sending him down a rabbit hole.

While critics weren’t particularly keen on the series, audience scores so far have been positive.

The series is based on a popular podcast series.

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (2021)

Genre: Animation, Fantasy

Director: Eamonn Butler, Dave Rosenbaum

Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Brendan Gleeson, Lilly Singh

Writer: Dave Rosenbaum, Tyler Werrin

Runtime: 90 min

One of the two animation recommendations we have today is Riverdance. This one is definitely one for the kids (unlike our next entry which should definitely be avoided by kids!).

First released in the UK in late 2021, the movie now arrives exclusively on Netflix. The movie follows an Irish boy and a Spanish girl who travel to a mythical world to learn about the joys and magic of Riverdance.

The House (2022)

Genre: Animation, Comedy

Director: Emma De Swaef, Marc James Roels, Niki Lindroth von Bahr, Paloma Baeza

Cast: Mia Goth, Jarvis Cocker, Susan Wokoma, Helena Bonham Carter, Matthew Goode, Claudie Blakley

Runtime: 97 mins

Originally thought to be released on Netflix as a limited series, the three stop-motion stories have now dropped onto Netflix as a movie.

The impressive new movie sees multiple directors flex their skills in the largely forgotten art form and while it won’t be to everyone’s taste, there’s plenty to admire here.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie storywise:

“Across different eras, a poor family, an anxious developer and a fed-up landlady become tied to the same mysterious house in this animated dark comedy.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for January 14th, 2022

3 New Movies Added Today

4 New TV Series Added Today

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for January 14th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies 1 Cheer Brazen 2 Cobra Kai Tides/The Colony 3 Stay Close Don’t Look Up 4 The Witcher Just Go with It 5 Emily in Paris The Longest Yard 6 CoComelon Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 7 Hype House The Town 8 Queer Eye Journey 2: The Mysterious Island 9 The Queen of Flow Malibu’s Most Wanted 10 Action Pack First Sunday

