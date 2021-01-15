What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: January 15th, 2021

Happy Friday and it’s a packed day of new releases on Netflix with 15 new movies and TV series added today so if you’re planning on spending some time with Netflix this weekend, here’s a look at what’s new. We’ll also take a look at what’s trending on the Netflix top 10s too.

A number of high-profile removals occurred today as well as a large number of Turkish movies. Some of the English titles to leave includes Diana: In Her Own Words, Driven to Dance, Deadly Switch, and Only Mine.

Today is the last chance to watch A Serious Man, Dallas Buyers Club, and the limited series, Waco.

Tomorrow, you can expect at least two new releases including A Monster Calls and Radium Girls – full roundup when they drop.

Now let’s get into what’s new on Netflix for January 15th, 2021.

Outside the Wire (2021)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

Director: Mikael Håfström

Cast: Anthony Mackie, Emily Beecham, Pilou Asbæk, Damson Idris

Writer: Rowan Athale, Rob Yescombe

Runtime: 114 min

The first big blockbuster Netflix Original movie just landed on Netflix with Anthony Mackie headlining.

Set in the future you’ll be following a drone pilot being paired with a brand new top of the line android officer who must work together to stop a nuclear attack.

Reviews place the movie in the 50s in most locations with most criticizing the lack of originality.

Penguins of Madagascar (2014)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Sci-Fi

Director: Eric Darnell, Simon J. Smith

Cast: Tom McGrath, Chris Miller, Christopher Knights, Conrad Vernon

Runtime: 92 min

One movie we suspect will be dominating the top 10s for weeks to come is Penguins of Madagascar which is a spin-off movie based on the headline Dreamworks franchise, Madagascar.

The spin-off follows Skipper, Kowalski, Rico, and Private out to stop the evil Dr. Octavius Brine.

The Magicians (Season 5)

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Mystery

Cast: Stella Maeve, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil

Writer: Sera Gamble, John McNamara

Runtime: 60 min

Although the final season of The Magicians failed to meet expectations for many, with all five seasons now on Netflix, it’s the perfect time to jump in if you haven’t already.

The series follows the students of a magic college which airs first on Syfy.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for January 15th, 2021

9 New Movies Added Today

Double Dad (2021) Netflix Original

Hook (1991)

Outside the Wire (2021) Netflix Original

Penguins of Madagascar (2014)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)

The Vanished (2020)

Tribhanga – Tedhi Medhi Crazy (2021) Netflix Original

What Would Sophia Loren Do? (2021) Netflix Original

WISH YOU: Your Melody from My Heart (2021)

6 New TV Series Added Today

Bling Empire (Season 1) Netflix Original

Carmen Sandiego (Season 4) Netflix Original

Disenchantment (Part 3) Netflix Original

Henry Danger (Seasons 1-3)

Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 1)

The Magicians (Season 5)

Top 10 TV Series and Movies on Netflix for January 15th, 2021

Bridgerton has been replaced but for how long? The brand new docu-series Night Stalker dropped on Netflix yesterday and got off to a great start.

# Movies TV Series 1 We Can Be Heroes Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer 2 Good Burger Bridgerton 3 Charming Lupin 4 Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy Cobra Kai 5 Killers L.A.’s Finest 6 17 Again Cocomelon 7 Superbad Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio 8 Catch Me If You Can Gabby’s Dollhouse 9 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Surviving Death 10 The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl The Queen’s Gambit

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend (or are you watching Wandavision)? Let us know in the comments.