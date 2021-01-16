What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: January 16th, 2021

Happy Saturday and we’ve got three new movies to cover all of which are debuting on Netflix for their first time. We’ll also check in with the top 10s to see whether or not any of the new movies added yesterday managed to knock off We Can Be Heroes.

Today is your last day to watch Friday Night Tykes which has four seasons on Netflix. The docu-series covers the Texas youth football team looking into the challenges for both the kids and the coaches.

Despite three great new movies being added today, you may be looking for another movie. In which case, we’ve picked out five of the best from the last 7 days.

We’ll be back tomorrow with a full weekly roundup of everything new on Netflix US but for now, let’s see what’s been added today:

A Monster Calls (2016)

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Family, Fantasy

Director: J.A. Bayona

Cast: Lewis MacDougall, Sigourney Weaver, Felicity Jones, Toby Kebbell

Runtime: 108 min

The biggest of the three movies added today is undoubtedly A Monster Calls. The fairytale-esque movie is about a boy inventing a friendly monster to help cope with his struggles at home including dealing with his mother’s illness.

Reviews for this one are outstanding with an 86% on RottenTomatoes and features some great established talent and Lewis MacDougall puts himself on the list of talent to watch for a big future in Hollywood.

Death of Me (2020)

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Darren Lynn Bousman

Cast: Maggie Q, Luke Hemsworth, Alex Essoe, Kat Ingkarat

Runtime: 94 min

Unannounced for release today is the horror-thriller Death of Me starring Maggie Q who you may recognize from Netflix’s Designated Survivor.

Reviews for this (as with most in the genre) are very mixed but if you’re a fan of new horror this should be added to your list.

Here’s what you can expect:

“A vacationing couple must discover the mystery behind a strange video that shows one of them killing the other.”

Radium Girls (2018)

Genre: Drama, History

Director: Lydia Dean Pilcher, Ginny Mohler

Cast: Joey King, Abby Quinn, Cara Seymour, Scott Shepherd

Writer: Ginny Mohler, Brittany Shaw

Runtime: 102 min

Joey King is a young actress on the rise in part thanks to her leading role in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth and she absolutely shines in this period drama about a movement to demand justice after workers in a radium factory become increasingly ill.

Reviews are more split on this one praising individual performances while criticizing the script itself.

Top 10 TV Series and Movies on Netflix for January 16th, 2021

So the answer is yes, Outside the Wire, the new war action movie did manage to top We Can Be Heroes and take the top spot. Meanwhile, Night Stalker has managed to fend off Bridgerton for a second day.