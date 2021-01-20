What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: January 20th, 2021

Happy Wednesday and inauguration day to our American friends. Today, Netflix added four brand new titles to the service which we’ll take you through below and touch on what’s trending in the top 10s too. Here’s what’s new on Netflix for January 20th, 2021.

Today is the last chance to Netflix and Chill with the three fireplace specials that have been streaming on Netflix since 2015 or longer in the case of Fireplace for Your Home. The three titles leaving are:

Fireplace for Your Home

Classic Edition 4K

Birchwood Edition 4K

Cut Throat City (2020)

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: RZA

Cast: Shameik Moore, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Denzel Whitaker, Keean Johnson

Runtime: 123 min

Making its big SVOD debut today is Cut Throat City which wasn’t previously announced for January 2021.

The movie is set shortly after the devastating hurricane Katrina where four friends agree to perform a heist in the heart of New Orleans while the city was still reeling.

The movie scored relatively well with critics with a 67 on Metacritic whereas audience scores have fared lower with a 4.7/10 on IMDb.

Sightless (2020)

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Director: Cooper Karl

Cast: Madelaine Petsch, Alexander Koch, December Ensminger, Lee Jones

Runtime: 89 min

Also making its SVOD debut today is Sightless, a thriller about a girl who is forever haunted by an attack that left her blind. Shortly after her recovery, she begins

Spycraft (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary

Releasing today without much fanfare is a brand new docu-series looking into all things in the spy game and itself is based on the book by Henry R. Schlesinger.

The 8 episodes cover many so-called “tools of the trade” including poisoning, data collection, cover communication, coding and how different agencies recruit its spies.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for January 20th, 2021

2 New Movies Added Today

Cut Throat City (2020)

Sightless (2020)

2 New TV Series Added Today

Daughter From Another Mother (Season 1) Netflix Original

Spycraft (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for January 20th, 2021

# Movies TV Series 1 Outside the Wire Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer 2 The Vanished Bridgerton 3 Penguins of Madagascar Henry Danger 4 We Can Be Heroes L.A.’s Finest 5 Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure Bling Empire 6 Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy Lupin 7 Good Burger Disenchantment 8 Double Dad Cobra Kai 9 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio 10 Death of Me Cocomelon

