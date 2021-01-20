What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: January 20th, 2021

Happy Wednesday and inauguration day to our American friends. Today, Netflix added four brand new titles to the service which we’ll take you through below and touch on what’s trending in the top 10s too. Here’s what’s new on Netflix for January 20th, 2021.
Today is the last chance to Netflix and Chill with the three fireplace specials that have been streaming on Netflix since 2015 or longer in the case of Fireplace for Your Home. The three titles leaving are:
- Fireplace for Your Home
- Classic Edition 4K
- Birchwood Edition 4K
Cut Throat City (2020)
Genre: Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Director: RZA
Cast: Shameik Moore, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Denzel Whitaker, Keean Johnson
Runtime: 123 min
Making its big SVOD debut today is Cut Throat City which wasn’t previously announced for January 2021.
The movie is set shortly after the devastating hurricane Katrina where four friends agree to perform a heist in the heart of New Orleans while the city was still reeling.
The movie scored relatively well with critics with a 67 on Metacritic whereas audience scores have fared lower with a 4.7/10 on IMDb.
Sightless (2020)
Genre: Drama, Thriller
Director: Cooper Karl
Cast: Madelaine Petsch, Alexander Koch, December Ensminger, Lee Jones
Runtime: 89 min
Also making its SVOD debut today is Sightless, a thriller about a girl who is forever haunted by an attack that left her blind. Shortly after her recovery, she begins
Spycraft (Season 1)
Genre: Documentary
Releasing today without much fanfare is a brand new docu-series looking into all things in the spy game and itself is based on the book by Henry R. Schlesinger.
The 8 episodes cover many so-called “tools of the trade” including poisoning, data collection, cover communication, coding and how different agencies recruit its spies.
Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for January 20th, 2021
|#
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|Outside the Wire
|Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer
|2
|The Vanished
|Bridgerton
|3
|Penguins of Madagascar
|Henry Danger
|4
|We Can Be Heroes
|L.A.’s Finest
|5
|Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure
|Bling Empire
|6
|Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy
|Lupin
|7
|Good Burger
|Disenchantment
|8
|Double Dad
|Cobra Kai
|9
|The Secret Life of Pets 2
|Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio
|10
|Death of Me
|Cocomelon
