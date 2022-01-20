What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: January 20th, 2022

Happy Thursday and we’re now on the eve of Ozark season 4 part 1 hitting Netflix but there’s plenty to watch to tide you over. We’ve got three days’ worth of new releases now on Netflix so let’s dive into the new releases on Netflix and what’s trending in the top 10s.

As we mentioned, Ozark is finally coming back to Netflix tomorrow with the big new movie of the week being the World War 2 drama Munich.

Before we dive into the full list of new movies and shows on Netflix, here are our top 3 picks.

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Director: David F. Sandberg

Cast: Anthony LaPaglia, Samara Lee, Miranda Otto

Writer: Gary Dauberman

Runtime: 109 min

In a highly unexpected license today is the 2017 horror entry in the successful Annabelle franchise from Warner Brothers Pictures.

The well-reviewed movie that holds a 71% on RottenTomatoes is a must-watch for any horror fans and if you haven’t seen the movie yet, here’s what you can expect:

“Years after their daughter’s death, a dollmaker and his wife open their home to several orphans, who soon begin to fear one of his eerie creations.”

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Limited Series)

Genre: Documentary, Crime

Runtime: 49 mins

True-crime doc fans will definitely want to give this one a spin which has been getting rave reviews from viewers so far.

The documentary comes from Sam Benstead and Gareth Johnson and tracks down a conman who masqueraded as a British spy manipulating and stealing millions from victims.

The Royal Treatment (2022)

Genre: Comedy, Family, Romance

Director: Rick Jacobson

Cast: Laura Marano, Mena Massoud, Chelsie Preston Crayford

Writer: Holly Hester

Runtime: 96 min

Adding to Netflix’s huge collection of romantic movies today is The Royal Treatment which marks Netflix’s fourth major global English-language Netlfix Original of the year.

Here’s what you can expect from the new movie:

New York hairdresser Izzy seizes the chance to work at the wedding of a charming prince, but when sparks between them fly, will love — or duty — prevail?

Full List of New Releases on Netflix

Note: these titles were released on Netflix US between January 17th to the 20th.

11 New Movies Added

Annabelle: Creation (2017) – R – English

– R – English Blitz Patrollie (2013) – TV-MA – English – Caught between family pressures and small-time crime-fighting, a pair of bumbling cops tries to bust a massive drug deal and go down in history.

– TV-MA – English – Caught between family pressures and small-time crime-fighting, a pair of bumbling cops tries to bust a massive drug deal and go down in history. Damini (1993) – TV-14 – Hindi – Stymied by her in-laws while seeking justice after witnessing a rape, a new bride meets a troubled lawyer who helps her fight the case in court.

– TV-14 – Hindi – Stymied by her in-laws while seeking justice after witnessing a rape, a new bride meets a troubled lawyer who helps her fight the case in court. Dushmani: A Violent Love Story (1995) – TV-14 – Hindi – A couple’s forbidden love adds new fuel to the generation-spanning enmity between their two families, triggering fights, betrayals and tragedies.

– TV-14 – Hindi – A couple’s forbidden love adds new fuel to the generation-spanning enmity between their two families, triggering fights, betrayals and tragedies. Isoken (2017) – TV-14 – English – Single at 34, Isoken is maneuvered by her mother toward a relationship with a black entrepreneur but finds herself drawn to a white photojournalist.

– TV-14 – English – Single at 34, Isoken is maneuvered by her mother toward a relationship with a black entrepreneur but finds herself drawn to a white photojournalist. Kalushi: The Story of Solomon Mahlangu (2016) – TV-MA – English – The life and times of iconic South African liberation fighter Solomon Mahlangu, who battled the forces of apartheid, come into focus.

– TV-MA – English – The life and times of iconic South African liberation fighter Solomon Mahlangu, who battled the forces of apartheid, come into focus. Mighty Express: Train Trouble (2022) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – A sneaky duo has tricked the trains and taken over Mission Station! Can Flicker flex his skills on the tracks to rescue his friends and save the day?

– TV-Y – English – A sneaky duo has tricked the trains and taken over Mission Station! Can Flicker flex his skills on the tracks to rescue his friends and save the day? Potato Potahto (2017) – TV-MA – English – A divorced couple decides to continue sharing a home but their already-delicate cohabiting scheme unravels when they begin dating other people.

– TV-MA – English – A divorced couple decides to continue sharing a home but their already-delicate cohabiting scheme unravels when they begin dating other people. Shyam Singha Roy (2021) – TV-MA – Telugu – A budding filmmaker accused of plagiarizing his movie’s story dives deep into his past and discovers a transcendental connection to the source material.

– TV-MA – Telugu – A budding filmmaker accused of plagiarizing his movie’s story dives deep into his past and discovers a transcendental connection to the source material. The Royal Treatment (2022) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Triumph in the Skies (2015) – TV-MA – Cantonese – Three pilots navigate old and new romantic relationships against the backdrop of their Hong Kong-based airline employer.

8 New TV Series Added

Crazy, Lovely, Cool (Season 1) – TV-MA – English – For a group of charismatic undergraduates, the jolting revelations from a campus blog turn surviving university life into a serious matter.

– TV-MA – English – For a group of charismatic undergraduates, the jolting revelations from a campus blog turn surviving university life into a serious matter. DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Season 2 / Book 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A conflicted yet courageous Dragon Knight must use the power of the dragon within to stop a deadly demon in this epic fantasy based on the online game.

– TV-MA – English – A conflicted yet courageous Dragon Knight must use the power of the dragon within to stop a deadly demon in this epic fantasy based on the online game. El marginal (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – While investigating a kidnapping, an ex-cop sent to infiltrate a prison finds himself surrounded by dangerous felons who can’t know his real identity.

– TV-MA – Spanish – While investigating a kidnapping, an ex-cop sent to infiltrate a prison finds himself surrounded by dangerous felons who can’t know his real identity. Heavenly Bites: Mexico (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Spanish – Welcome to a food extravaganza, a visual poem to Mexico’s foodie ingenuity and the quirky and delicious flavors that are worth the stomach aches.

– TV-14 – Spanish – Welcome to a food extravaganza, a visual poem to Mexico’s foodie ingenuity and the quirky and delicious flavors that are worth the stomach aches. Juanpis González – The Series (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – A Colombian snob forays into the uncharted territories of dirty politics and true love while attempting to pass a test to inherit the family business.

– TV-MA – Spanish – A Colombian snob forays into the uncharted territories of dirty politics and true love while attempting to pass a test to inherit the family business. Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Night brings out the most playful side of Asia’s metropolises. This docuseries captures the food, drink, music — and night owls who shine in the dark.

– TV-MA – English – Night brings out the most playful side of Asia’s metropolises. This docuseries captures the food, drink, music — and night owls who shine in the dark. The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Limited Series) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Too Hot to Handle (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win an enticing grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex.

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for January 20th

# TV Shows Movies 1 Archive 81 After We Fell 2 Too Hot to Handle Brazen 3 Cheer Don’t Look Up 4 Cobra Kai Under Suspicion 5 Stay Close Riverdance: The Animated Adventure 6 The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman Just Go with It 7 Ozark Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 8 The Witcher The God Committee 9 CoComelon The Longest Yard 10 Emily in Paris Tides

What are you watching on Netflix right now? Let us know in the comments down below.