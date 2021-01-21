What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: January 21st, 2021

It’s Thursday and the new releases keep rolling with another three new titles today including the final season of an excellent French Netflix Original and two new movies. Let’s dig into what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix for January 21st, 2021.

Tomorrow is going to see the biggest drop of new releases with 7 movies and TV series currently scheduled.

Call My Agent! (Season 4)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Camille Cottin, Thibault de Montalembert, Grégory Montel, Liliane Rovère

Runtime: 52 min

Awards: 8 wins & 11 nominations.

With French titles all the rage right now thanks in large part to Lupin, now is your chance to watch Call My Agent! through from start to finish with the fourth and final season now available on Netflix.

This season features a special guest with Sigourney Weaver cameoing.

Don’t miss this show!

CALM WITH HORSES (2019)

Genre: Crime, Drama

Director: Nick Rowland

Cast: Cosmo Jarvis, Barry Keoghan, Liam Carney, David Wilmot

Runtime: 100 min

Awards: 1 win & 17 nominations.

This British movie touched down on Netflix UK not too recently and is now available to those in the US and although it’s a bit of a slow burn, it demonstrates Brits are still capable of making some great cinema.

Here’s what you can expect:

“As he reconciles with his ex and their son, an enforcer for a crime family gets an order that tests his loyalty and endangers everyone he holds dear.”

Friendsgiving (2020)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Nicol Paone

Cast: Malin Akerman, Kat Dennings, Jack Donnelly, Aisha Tyler

Runtime: 95 min

It’s already been a very long year and if you’re wanting to put your feet up with a big ensemble female comedy movie, Friendsgiving (or Dinner with Friends as it’s labeled on Netflix itself) is now on Netflix.

With an all-star cast, the movie is exactly as the title suggests, a bunch of dysfunctional friends meeting together for a chaotic party.

