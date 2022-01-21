What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: January 21st, 2022

Happy Friday and welcome to another rundown of the new releases on Netflix. Today we’ve got a superb collection of new movies and TV shows to cover. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix for January 21st, 2022.

Best New Movies and Shows Added to Netflix for January 21st

Munich – The Edge of War (2021)

Genre: Biography, Drama, History

Director: Christian Schwochow

Cast: George MacKay, Jannis Niewöhner, Jeremy Irons

Writer: Robert Harris, Ben Power

Runtime: 123 min

The big new movie for today and indeed the week is Munich – The Edge of War. The dialogue intense movie is based on the best-selling book by Robert Harris and set in late 1938 with Europe on the brink of war.

Munich sees some excellent performances throughout and is faithful to its source material.

Ozark (Season 4 – Part 1)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz

Writer: Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams

Runtime: 60 min

Netflix’s first major TV release of 2022 comes today with the first batch of episodes which will make up the final season of Ozark.

The crime drama series has long been compared to the likes of Breaking Bad but in truth, it does so much to set itself aside and as a result, ranks as our favorite show on Netflix right now.

This season we see tensions reach boiling point with the Byrdes getting ever closer to the cartels they’ve been working for over the past several seasons.

We also see Janet McTeer join the cast.

That Girl Lay Lay (Season 1)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Tiffany Daniels, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Thomas Hobson

Runtime: 23 mins

Hitting Netflix globally today is what we believe to be the first major Netflix and Nickelodeon show to come from the deal struck back in 2019. It arrives as a Netflix Original outside the US.

Here’s what you can expect from the new Nickelodeon show:

“Quirky student Sadie is juggling high school while keeping a huge secret: Her hype-girl avatar has come to life in the form of fierce friend Lay Lay!”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for January 21st, 2022

7 New Movies Added Today

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021) – R – English – In 1976, Aileen Wuornos marries a yacht club president and causes mayhem in Florida high society. Loosely based on the serial killer’s life.

– R – English – In 1976, Aileen Wuornos marries a yacht club president and causes mayhem in Florida high society. Loosely based on the serial killer’s life. Amandla (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Zulu – Years after surviving a childhood tragedy, two brothers fall on opposing sides of the law as a gang-linked crime tests their loyalty to one another.

– TV-MA – Zulu – Years after surviving a childhood tragedy, two brothers fall on opposing sides of the law as a gang-linked crime tests their loyalty to one another. Definition Please (2020) – TV-MA – English – A former spelling bee champ struggles to live up to her potential as an adult. When her estranged brother comes home, long-simmering truths boil over.

– TV-MA – English – A former spelling bee champ struggles to live up to her potential as an adult. When her estranged brother comes home, long-simmering truths boil over. Donkeyhead (2022) – TV-MA – English – A failed writer unravels after her father’s health takes a turn for the worse and her three siblings show up to handle the situation.

– TV-MA – English – A failed writer unravels after her father’s health takes a turn for the worse and her three siblings show up to handle the situation. Munich – The Edge of War (2021) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English – At the tense 1938 Munich Conference, former friends who now work for opposing governments become reluctant spies racing to expose a Nazi secret.

– PG-13 – English – At the tense 1938 Munich Conference, former friends who now work for opposing governments become reluctant spies racing to expose a Nazi secret. My Father’s Violin (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Turkish – Through their shared grief and connection to music, an orphaned girl bonds with her emotionally aloof, successful violinist uncle.

– TV-14 – Turkish – Through their shared grief and connection to music, an orphaned girl bonds with her emotionally aloof, successful violinist uncle. Ozark (Season 4 – Part 1) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Tunu: The Gift (2017) – TV-14 – Swahili – After returning to his village for his mother’s funeral, a young man rediscovers the land, faces old enemies, makes new alliances and falls in love.

3 New TV Series Added Today

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (Part 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – As Ash battles his way through the World Coronation Series, Goh continues his quest to catch every Pokémon. Together, they’re on a journey to adventure!

– TV-Y7 – English – As Ash battles his way through the World Coronation Series, Goh continues his quest to catch every Pokémon. Together, they’re on a journey to adventure! Summer Heat (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese – A group of young adults working at a paradisiac resort live an unforgettable summer as they discover love, true friendships and devastating secrets.

– TV-MA – Portuguese – A group of young adults working at a paradisiac resort live an unforgettable summer as they discover love, true friendships and devastating secrets. That Girl Lay Lay (Season 1 ) – TV-G – English

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for January 21st, 2022

# TV Shows Movies 1 Archive 81 The Royal Treatment 2 Too Hot to Handle Brazen 3 Cheer Annabelle: Creation 4 Cobra Kai After We Fell 5 Ozark Don’t Look Up 6 The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman Under Suspicion 7 Stay Close Riverdance: The Animated Adventure 8 The Witcher Just Go With It 9 CoComelon Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 10 Blippi’s Adventures The God Committee

