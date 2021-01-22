What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: January 22nd, 2021

It’s Friday and the end of another long and eventful week in the US. Eight new arrivals have just touched down on Netflix US which we’ll take you through below plus we’ll check in with the top 10s as well.

No removals today but the French Netflix Original movie Blockbuster will depart on Sunday.

This weekend, you have The Netflix Afterparty episode 2 to look forward to where David Spade, London Hughes and Fortune Feimster will be joined by the cast of Bridgerton.

Now let’s dive into what’s new for today:

Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 1)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy

Cast: Abigail Cowen, Danny Griffin, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Elisha Applebaum

Writer: Iginio Straffi, Brian Young

The headline tentpole series of the week for Netflix is Fate: The Winx Saga which adapts the classic Nickelodeon cartoon.

The series specifically follows Bloom as she enters the Otherworld and learns how to control her magic. Reviews suggests this is going to divide opinions heavily but the good news is that it’s reportedly been renewed for season 2.

The Next Three Days (2010)

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama, Romance, Thriller

Director: Paul Haggis

Cast: Russell Crowe, Elizabeth Banks, Michael Buie, Moran Atias

Runtime: 133 min

Unnannounced ahead of time for release today is The Next Three Days.

The fan-favorite action movie is about a married couple who has to fight for their freedoms after the wife is accused of murder.

Busted! (Season 3)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Jae-Suk Yoo, Park Min-Young, Jong-min Kim, Se-hun Oh

Runtime: 90 min

One of the most popular comedy shows from Korea on Netflix finally returned for its third season today. The reality series sees contestants basically play the equivalent of cluedo trying to find out which among them comitted a crime.

This show also just broke a world record for having the world’s tiniest ad. We don’t know why Netflix came up with the idea to do this but hey, what do we know.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for January 22nd, 2021

3 New Movies Added Today

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (2019) Netflix Original

The Next Three Days (2010)

The White Tiger (2021) Netflix Original

5 New TV Series Added Today

Blown Away (Season 2) Netflix Original

Busted! (Season 3) Netflix Original

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Season 1)

Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 1) Netflix Original

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 2) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies and TV Series on Netflix US for January 22nd, 2021

The two top spots in the US have remained unchanged for the entire week. The Vanished has risen to sit at number 2 however and the Nickelodeon pickup Henry Danger is also doing well.

# Movies TV Series 1 Outside the Wire Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer 2 The Vanished Bridgerton 3 Homefront Henry Danger 4 Penguins of Madagascar Bling Empire 5 We Can Be Heroes L.A.’s Finest 6 Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure Lupin 7 Death of Me Cobra Kai 8 Good Burger Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio 9 Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy Disenchantment 10 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Cocomelon

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments.