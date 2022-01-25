What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: January 25th, 2022

Welcome to your first daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix in the United States. We’ve got 4 new titles to cover today and we’ll also touch on what’s trending in the US top 10s too. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending for January 25th, 2022.

Still to come later in the week includes the new action thriller series In From the Cold comes on Friday. For the kids, an all-new Angry Birds series also hits on Friday.

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix for January 25th

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 2)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Cast: Taye Diggs, Susan Kelechi Watson, Nicholas Crovetti

Writer: Chris Nee

Ada Twist is among the current roster of kids titles coming to Netflix exclusively thanks to the overall deal from Doc McStuffins creator Chris Nee.

Continuing after its debut on Netflix back in September 2021 comes all-new adventures based on the book by Andrea Beaty. Among the stories you’ll get to see this season includes Iggy designing a skate park, Arthur losing his pet lizard, and Rosie developing karate skills to chop through a wooden board.

Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian (2022)

Genre: Stand-up

Director: Aziz Ansari

Cast: Aziz Ansari

Runtime: 29 mins

Returning for his fourth Netflix Original stand-up special after one in 2013, 2015, and 2019 the new special is very relevant to the current times with the current global pandemic being at the center of the conversation.

Netflix also teamed up with Aziz Ansari in 2021 for the third season of Master of None with it being unclear whether more is to come in the future.

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (Limited Series)

Genre: Documentary, Sport

Director: David Charles Rodrigues

Cast: David Beckham, Neymar, Lionel Messi

Netflix’s foray into sports continues today with a three-part documentary series that looks into the career and persona life of the world-renowned soccer star, Neymar.

Here’s how Netflix pitches the series:

“Neymar rises from humble beginnings to become a star with a carefully crafted image and worldwide brand. Yet criticism still follows him at every turn.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for January 25th, 2022

1 New Movies Added Today

Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

3 New TV Series Added Today

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-PG

– TV-PG Badanamu Stories (Season 1) – TV-Y – English – Play with curious, warm-hearted Bada and his adventurous animal buddies as they learn something new every day in this educational series.

– TV-Y – English – Play with curious, warm-hearted Bada and his adventurous animal buddies as they learn something new every day in this educational series. Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for January 25th

# TV Shows Movies 1 Ozark The Royal Treatment 2 Archive 81 Munich: The Edge of War 3 Too Hot to Handle Annabelle: Creation 4 Cheer Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman 5 Cobra Kai Don’t Look Up 6 CoComelon After We Fell 7 The Witcher Amandla 8 That Girl Lay Lay Brazen 9 Blipli Under Suspicion 10 Stay Close Just Go with It

Ozark and The Royal Treatment top the charts and in fact, both were the two most-watched titles on Netflix globally last week. Ozark garnered over 77.01 million hours watched while The Royal Treatment did 42.49 million hours.

Last Chance to Watch on Netflix

The Netflix Original live-action Fullmetal Alchemist movie leaves on Thursday while on Friday we’ll see the removal of Alt-Right: Age of Rage, a 2018 documentary looking into political alt-right groups.

