What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: January 27th, 2022

An incredibly mixed bag of new releases have just touched down on Netflix over the past couple of days. 11 new movies and shows have just arrived but we’re here to help you wade through the weeds and pick out the best new releases that should be on your radar. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix for January 27th, 2022.

Coming up tomorrow on Netflix includes the highly anticipated new Korean series All of Us Are Dead which sees zombies invading a high school and for the kids, a brand new Angry Birds series launches too.

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix for January 27th

Chosen (Season 1)

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi

Cast: Malaika Mosendane, Andrea Heick Gadeberg, Andreas Dittmer

Writer: Jannik Tai Mosholt, Kaspar Munk, Christian Potalivo

Runtime: 41 mins

Coming from Denmark today is a brand new teen sci-fi series called Chosen.

The new series sees a teenager discovering a dark secret hiding in plain sight in her small town.

Other series that have been released from Denmark over the years include The Rain, Equinox, and more recently, The Chestnut Man and Elves.

I Am Georgina (Season 1)

Genre: Reality-TV

Cast: Georgina Rodríguez, Ronaldo, Ivana Rodríguez

Hoping to become Netflix’s equivalent of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is I Am Georgina, the new reality series focuses on Georgina Rodríguez who is a successful businesswoman and wag.

Partnered with the worldwide soccer sensation Cristiano Ronaldo, this reality series takes you behind the scenes during her busy daily life.

Den-noh Coil (Season 1)

Genre: Anime, Kids, Sci-fi

Cast: Fumiko Orikasa, Akiko Yajima, Sachiko Kojima, Reiko Suzuki, Yumiko Kobayashi, Mayumi Yamaguchi

Runtime: 25 mins

An unexpected anime series just landed on Netflix today too. The Japaense-language series which first released in 2007 is about a young girl who moves a city that’s full of augmented reality technology and joins her grandmother’s detective agency to look for missing children.

The series arrives exclusively on Netflix today.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for January 27th, 2022

6 New Movies Added

Behind the Scenes With Jane Campion (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Get a rare glimpse into the creative process of Academy Award-winning filmmaker Jane Campion as she shares her memories of making "The Power of the Dog."

Fifty (2015) – TV-MA – English – In Lagos, Nigeria, four successful women on the verge of 50 take stock of their lives and loves over the course of one week.

Only You (2021) – TV-PG – Filipino – Back in her hometown for her grandmother's birthday, a real estate agent reconnects with a childhood friend, bringing new possibilities in life and love.

Sudani from Nigeria (2018) – TV-14 – Malayalam – When a soccer club manager brings one of his injured foreign players home to recuperate, they form an unlikely bond despite their cultural differences.

Tea Time (2014) – TV-PG – Spanish – Documentarian Maite Alberdi captures her grandmother having tea and conversation with friends, a ritual they've celebrated monthly for over 60 years.

The Grown-Ups (2016) – TV-14 – Spanish – At a work-study school for those with Down Syndrome, students in their 40s dream of independence and marriage despite low pay and their families' wishes.

5 New TV Series Added

Chosen (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Danish – A 17-year-old girl finds her world turned upside down when she and her friends discover the disturbing truth lurking in their quiet Danish town.

Den-noh Coil (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – Japanese – Yuko moves to a city awash in augmented reality tech and joins her grandmother's detective agency with some other kids, looking for missing children.

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian – After two hapless TV technicians stumble upon a murder scene, every step they take to avoid becoming suspects lands them in deeper trouble.

I Am Georgina (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Spanish – Join Georgina Rodríguez — mom, influencer, businesswoman and Cristiano Ronaldo's partner — in this emotional and in-depth portrait of her daily life.

Pocoyo (Seasons 1-3) – G – English – Discovery is the name of the game for friendly toddler Pocoyo in this lifelike and richly colored animated adventure series for preschoolers.

