What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: January 28th, 2022

Happy Friday and welcome to a bumper day full of Netflix Originals. It's one of the busiest Fridays we can remember for a while so let's dive into what's new on Netflix and what's trending in the top 10s for January 28th, 2022.

This weekend is your last chance to watch a number of high-profile movies before they leave on February 1st. I’d also encourage you to give the 4-episode miniseries Retribution (also known as One of Us) a watch which expires on January 30th (Sunday). The British series is a crime mystery that sees a web of lies unspun after a newlywed couple are killed.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for January 28th

In From the Cold (Season 1)

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Cast: Margarita Levieva, Cillian O’Sullivan, Lydia Fleming, Charles Brice, Stasya Miloslavskaya, Alyona Khmelnitskaya

Runtime: 46 mins

If you’re planning to skip The 355 in the cinemas but looking for something similar on Netflix, In From The Cold is for you.

Here’s what you can expect from the all-singing and all dancing action thriller:

“Exposed as an ex-Russian spy, an American single mom must juggle family life and unique shape-shifting skills in a battle against an insidious enemy.”

All of Us Are Dead (Season 1)

Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy

Cast: Harrison Xu, Victoria Grace, Darren Keilan

Runtime: 66 mins

Netflix is once again back with another high-profile Korean show following Hellbound and Squid Game in Q4 2021. This time, we get to see a webtoon adapted into a horrifying and slick zombie series.

You’ll follow a group of students who have to fend off hoards of zombies.

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Short, Action

Cast: Adam Kirschner, Ana Sani, Deven Christian Mack, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Ian Hanlin, Ty Olsson

Runtime: 14 mins

Our final highlight of the day is a brand new Angry Birds series, you remember, that mobile game you had on your phone 10-something years ago.

The birds are back and headed to summercamp where they not only have to battle familiar enemies but also contest with other jerk birds too.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for January 28th

2 New Movies Added Today

Home Team (2022) Netflix Original – PG – English – Suspended NFL coach Sean Payton hopes to reconnect with his son by coaching his hapless youth football team in this family comedy based on a true story.

– PG – English – Suspended NFL coach Sean Payton hopes to reconnect with his son by coaching his hapless youth football team in this family comedy based on a true story. Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi – From the liquid courage behind his tweets to the sobering realities of making it in Mumbai, Kapil’s pouring his heart out — with a heavy glug of humor.

8 New TV Series Added Today

All of Us Are Dead (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean – A high school becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. Trapped students must fight their way out — or turn into one of the rabid infected.

– TV-MA – Korean – A high school becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. Trapped students must fight their way out — or turn into one of the rabid infected. Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – Teen birds Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella are crashing through Camp Splinterwood with their fellow feathered campers for a summer of high-flying hijinks!

– TV-Y7 – English – Teen birds Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella are crashing through Camp Splinterwood with their fellow feathered campers for a summer of high-flying hijinks! Black & White (Season 1) – TV-14 – Mandarin – Two cops who are as different as night and day must team up in a case involving the highest rungs of the government, military and law enforcement.

– TV-14 – Mandarin – Two cops who are as different as night and day must team up in a case involving the highest rungs of the government, military and law enforcement. Feria: The Darkest Light (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Two sisters must face a new reality — and supernatural elements — when it’s revealed their parents participated in a cult ritual ending in death.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Two sisters must face a new reality — and supernatural elements — when it’s revealed their parents participated in a cult ritual ending in death. Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Jonathan Van Ness lets curiosity lead the way while roving from snacks to wigs in this podcast spinoff chock-full of experts and special guests.

– TV-MA – English – Jonathan Van Ness lets curiosity lead the way while roving from snacks to wigs in this podcast spinoff chock-full of experts and special guests. In From the Cold (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Orbital Children (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese – In 2045, two children born on the moon and three kids from Earth try to survive after an accident on their space station leaves them stranded.

– TV-14 – Japanese – In 2045, two children born on the moon and three kids from Earth try to survive after an accident on their space station leaves them stranded. The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Mixing wine, pills, casseroles and an overactive imagination, Anna obsesses over a hunky neighbor across the street and witnesses a murder. Or did she?

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for January 28th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies 1 Ozark The Royal Treatment 2 Archive 81 Munich: The Edge of War 3 Too Hot to Handle Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman 4 Chosen Don’t Look Up 5 CoComelon Annabelle: Creation 6 Cheer Just Go with It 7 Soy Georgina My Father’s Violin 8 Cobra Kai Amandla 9 That Girl Lay Lay Journey 2: The Mysterious Island 10 The Witcher Under Suspicion

