What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: January 29th, 2021

Happy Friday and welcome to only the second update of what’s new on Netflix this week given that it’s been a very very slow week for new additions. Here’s what’s new on Netflix for January 29th and what’s trending in the top 10 movies and TV series lists.

Three movies departed Netflix US today including The Force, Hostages and Inside the Mossad. Today is the last chance to watch All Good Ones Get Away and A24’s Swiss Army Man starring Daniel Radcliffe.

Looking ahead to the weekend, only two movies are currently lined up including Fatima and the horror movie Hell Fest which both arrive on Sunday.

Elsewhere, a few new titles have been lined up for February 2021 which we’ve added to our big February preview.

Let’s now take a look at what’s new on Netflix today:

The Dig (2021)

Genre: Biography, Drama, History

Director: Simon Stone

Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Stephen Worrall, Danny Webb, Carey Mulligan

Runtime: 112 min

One of the three major Netflix movies added this week is The Dig which is headlined by Ralph Fiennes and Lily James.

The biopic covers one of the biggest archeology discoveries of the 20th century with the uncovering of the Sutton Ho in Ipswich.

Early reviews suggest this movie is one of the best Netflix has released so far in 2021 with it currently holding a 74 on Metacritic right now.

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary, Sport

If you love any of Netflix’s sports documentaries then you need to get this new docu-series added ASAP.

It covers the junior Brooklyn football program and the coaches and players that make it happen. It’s a heart warming series that gives some insight into some of society’s unsung heroes.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for January 29th, 2021

4 New Movies Added Today

Below Zero (2021) Netflix Original

Finding ‘Ohana (2021) Netflix Original

June & Kopi (2021) Netflix Original

The Dig (2021) Netflix Original

1 New TV Series Added Today

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for January 29th, 2021