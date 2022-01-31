What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: January 31st, 2022

Happy Monday and it’s the calm before the storm as we’ve got a number of new releases added over the weekend to recap but most of the big new titles for the week arrive tomorrow. Here’s a rundown of what’s new on Netflix and what’s trending for January 31st, 2022.

As mentioned, as we cross into a new month we’re expecting a big batch of new releases including plenty of new movies tomorrow. We’ve just updated our February 2022 release list with even more titles scheduled to hit in February.

Tomorrow will see the removal of a lot of movies so go and check out our full list of removals and see if there are any last-minute movies you want to squeeze in.

Now let’s get into what’s new today:

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix for January 29th

Can You Keep a Secret? (2019)

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Director: Elise Durán

Cast: Alexandra Daddario, Tyler Hoechlin, Sunita Mani

Writer: Peter Hutchings, Sophie Kinsella

Runtime: 94 min

Coming to Netflix from Vertical Entertainment today is Can You Keep a Secret? that was released three years ago.

Here’s what you can expect if you plan to give it a watch:

“After sharing a heart-to-heart with a handsome stranger, Emma comes face-to-face with old vulnerabilities, new romance and, most importantly, herself.”

Reviews for this one were a little all over the place. Most reviews seem to agree that Alexandra Daddario carries the movie. Audience reviews are certainly are more favorable than the critic’s scores. It only has a 35 on Metacritic with the Los Angeles Times saying it’s a sub-par rom-com.

The Falls (2021)

Genre: Drama

Director: Mong-Hong Chung

Cast: Alyssa Chia, Gingle Wang, Lee-zen Lee

Writer: Mong-Hong Chung

Runtime: 129 min

Add to Netflix over the weekend is The Falls (also known as Pu bu) and the few reviews that have come in so far suggestions it’s a good watch. It originates out of Taiwan and is set over the course of a mother and daughter quarantining when their relationship takes a strange turn.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for January 29th to January 31st

5 New Movies Added

All’s Well, End’s Well (2020) – TV-14 – Cantonese – Bound by a family rule that forbids him from marrying until his stubborn sister gets hitched, a bachelor enlists the help of a love guru to woo her.

– TV-14 – Cantonese – Bound by a family rule that forbids him from marrying until his stubborn sister gets hitched, a bachelor enlists the help of a love guru to woo her. Can You Keep a Secret? (2019) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English S Storm (2016) – TV-MA – English – Anti-corruption investigator William Luk must join forces with detective Lau Po-keung to bring down a crime syndicate involved in sports betting.

– TV-MA – English – Anti-corruption investigator William Luk must join forces with detective Lau Po-keung to bring down a crime syndicate involved in sports betting. The Falls (2021) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Chinese

– TV-14 – Chinese White Noise (2017) – TV-14 – Arabic – In search of an adventure, a bored billionaire trades his five-star life for a less lavish one, but an unexpected romance soon leaves him conflicted.

